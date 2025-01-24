Americans Face the Rapid City Rush Tonight in South Dakota

January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Rapid City, South Dakota - The Allen Americans (10-20-7-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Rapid City Rush (10-20-4-3) tonight at 8:05 PM CST at the Monument in South Dakota This is the first of two games this weekend. The Americans will wear special warmup jerseys tonight. All players will have the name "Burti" on the back. Scott Burt is the Head Coach of the Rapid City Rush who has been out for the last month battling a serious illness.

Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Home Game: 1/29/25 vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:10 PM CST

Last Time Out: The Americans were held to one goal in Wichita as the Thunder beat the Americans 4-1, at Intrust Bank Arena. Wichita opened the scoring in the first period as Braden Hache scored his second of the season to put the Thunder up 1-0 at the 5:23 mark of the opening frame. Allen responded six minutes later as Kyle Crnkovic scored his eighth of the season at 11:05 from Patrick Polino, to even the game at 1-1. From that point on, it was all Wichita on the scoring side of things. The Thunder added one goal in the second period, and two in the third. Joe Carroll had two goals, and Peter Bates added an empty net goal. Anson Thornton made the start for the Americans stopping 41 of 44 Wichita shots. Allen was shut out on the power play going 0-for-2. Wichita had only one power play chance in the game (0-for-1).The Americans are riding a five-game losing streak, and have matched their longest road slump of the season with four straight road losses (0-3-1).

Power Play : The Americans power play has been blanked in the last two games. The power play has been ranked in the top 10 for most of the season. Current numbers at 21.2 % (22-for-104). Spencer Asuchak leads the team with five power play goals.

Polino Streaking: Americans forward Patrick Polino has a three-game point streak which is the current longest on the team. Since being acquired from the Adirondack Thunder, he has six points in eight games (1 goal and 5 assist).

Watts Named Captain: The Allen Americans named Brayden Watts the team captain last week. Watts joins a list of former Americans to hold that honor that includes Jarrett Lukin, Jamie Schaafsma, Mike Berube, Jason Deitsch, Chad Costello, Gary Steffes, Joel Chouinard, Spencer Asuchak, and Colton Hargrove.

Brassard Milestone: J.C Brassard will play in his 300th professional game tonight against Rapid City.

Gagnon Traded: The Americans traded long-time defenseman Ryan Gagnon to the Idaho Steelheads in exchange for forward Kamerin Nault. Gagnon was with the Americans for two and a half seasons. Kamerin Nault will not play this weekend for the Americans. He is expected to join the team next week.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 3-10-4

Away: 7-10-3

Overall: 10-20-7

Last 10: 2-6-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (15) Brayden Watts

Assists: (24) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (38) Brayden Watts

+/-: (4) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (57) Colin Jacobs

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 6-9-1-3

Away: 4-11-3-0

Overall: 10-20-4-3

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Goals: (13) Ryan Wagner

Assists: (18) Ryan Wagner

Points: (31) Ryan Wagner

+/-: (+5) Brady Pouteau

PIM's (47) Connor Mylymok

GROUP AND SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.