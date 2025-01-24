Rush Game Notes: January 24, 2025 vs. Allen Americans

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, faces the Allen Americans to start a two-week, five-game series against its longtime rival. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Rapid City Rush, 5-1, at Cable Dahmer Arena last Saturday. Connor Mylymok scored Rapid City's lone goal. The rookie forward picked up his seventh of the season with assists to Chase Pauls and Holden Wale. The goal came late in the second period after Kansas City had built a 5-0 lead.

CONNOR CALLED UP

Connor Mylymok became the latest Rush forward to earn a call-up to the AHL when the Calgary Wranglers reassigned him on Thursday. With Walker Duehr going on waivers and Clark Bishop being called up to the Flames, Mylymok gets his first crack in the American Hockey League.

GOALIE FIGHT!

Matt Radomsky registered a fight against Kansas City's Jack LaFontaine last Saturday. While the fight featured no connected punches, Radomsky dodged LaFontaine's swing before landing on top of him in one of the quickest fights you'll ever see.

BENNY'S BACK

Blake Bennett returned to the Rush lineup with an immediate impact. The second-year forward from Grand Island, N.Y. turned in his eighth career multi-goal game to go along with numerous other opportunities. Back with the number 91 on his jersey, Bennett is set for his first home game of the season tonight, playing alongside Ryan Wagner and Chaz Smedsrud.

COSTY'S OLD CLUB

This is the first time Rush Associate Coach Chad Costello faces his former club, the Allen Americans. Costello won two Kelly Cups as a player in Allen, then coached the team for two seasons. His number 13 is retired at the Credit Union of Texas Events Center. After being let go by the Americans in the offseason, Costello signed on with the Rush in December.

THE CALGARY... RUSH?

With Connor Mylymok getting his shot in the AHL, five members of the Calgary Wranglers' current roster have spent time with the Rush this season: Mylymok, Trevor Janicke, Brett Davis, Connor Murphy, and Joni Jurmo. Additionally, Deni Goure and Charles Martin have seen time in the AHL this season.

COLLEGE NIGHT

Tonight is College Night, presented by Quality Brands. 18 of the Rush's 23 players attended college, either in the U.S. or Canada.

The Rapid City Rush battles the Allen Americans on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 at The Monument Ice Arena. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

