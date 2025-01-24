Forward Francesco Arcuri Assigned to Steelheads

January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Francesco Arcuri has been assigned to Idaho by the Dallas Stars from the Texas Stars.

Arcuri, 21, has tallied four points (1G, 3A) in eight games with Idaho this year while skating in three AHL games with Texas. Last season he appeared in 64 regular season games for the Steelheads last year finishing tied for third with 25 goals while adding 21 assists for 46 points. His 12 goals on the power-play led all ECHL rookies while they were second on Idaho. In his first 22 games from Oct. 27-Dec. 23 he skated in 22 games totaling nine points (6G, 3A) before recording 39 points (20G, 19A) in 46 games from Dec.29-Apr.13.

The Toronto, ON native is on the second year of his three-year NHL contract with Dallas and was originally drafted by the Stars in 2021, 6th round, 175th overall.

The Steelheads hosts the Tulsa Oilers tonight and tomorrow evening at the Idaho Central Arena with puck-drop at 7:10 p.m.

