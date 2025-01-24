Nailers Break Away from Mavericks in Third

WHEELING, WV- Two highly skilled teams took the ice at WesBanco Arena on Friday night, as the Wheeling Nailers and Kansas City Mavericks opened up a three-game series. For the second game in a row, Matt Koopman was the hero for the Nailers, as his breakaway goal with 8:22 left lifted the home side to a 4-3 triumph. Former Maverick Kyle Jackson added two goals for Wheeling, while Taylor Gauthier became the sixth goaltender in team history to earn 40 career victories.

The game started with all sorts of pace, as the two teams combined for three goals on 22 shots. The Nailers were the first ones on the board, as they were successful on the power play at the 5:40 mark. Matty De St. Phalle wound the puck around the boards to Gabe Klassen, who immediately spotted Kyle Jackson on the left side of the slot. Jackson clobbered a one-timer into the bottom-right part of the net. Jackson struck again later in the stanza. The former Maverick cruised around the offensive zone and into the right circle, where he chipped a shot into the left side of the goal. Kansas City got on the scoreboard during the final minute, when Cam Morrison took a pass along the goal line from Max Andreev, turned to his forehand, and zipped in the power play marker.

The margin stayed the same through the middle frame, as both sides added one to their totals. Wheeling's marker came off of a rush at the 3:05 mark. Matt Koopman navigated his way across the offensive blueline and into the middle of the zone, where he threw a shot on goal. Jack LaFontaine made the save, but the rebound went directly to Matthew Quercia, who deposited his tenth of the campaign. The Mavericks got their goal just two seconds after a power play expired. Jackson Berezowski delivered the puck to the left post, where Damien Giroux put his stick down on the ice for the redirection in over the line.

Kansas City battled back to square the score at the 3:29 mark of the third. A scrum around the net resulted in the puck finding its way in off of Marcus Crawford's stick. The officials initially didn't see the goal, but the ruling was overturned after video review. Not to be deterred, the Nailers took their lead back with 8:22 remaining. Quercia sent Koopman on a breakaway, which he scored on by faking to his backhand and lifting a shot up and under the crossbar. A strong effort from the defense and goaltending made sure the 4-3 score made its way to the finish line in Wheeling's favor.

Taylor Gauthier earned the win in goal for the Nailers, as he denied 35 of the 38 shots he faced. Jack LaFontaine took the loss for the Mavericks, as he allowed four goals on 20 shots.

The Nailers and Mavericks will continue their weekend series in Wheeling on Saturday at 7:10. The promotion is 80's Night, which will feature a post game concert by Tongue and Cheek. Wheeling and Kansas City will also collide on Sunday at 4:10, and after that tilt, fans will have the opportunity to skate with the odd-numbered players. The next Big-6 Promotional Game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night Starring Kevin Stevens on February 8th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

