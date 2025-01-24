K-Wings Battle Walleye to Skills Competition, Fall in Shootout
January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Kalamazoo Wings (13-21-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled the Toledo Walleye (25-9-5-0) to a shootout at Huntington Center Friday, falling 2-1.
Toledo scored first, 37 seconds into the second period.
Quinn Preston (4) notched the tying goal for the K-Wings at the 5:22 mark of the third. Zach Okabe (12) set up Luc Salem (7) at the center of the blue line for the shot, and Preston tipped it between the circles over the right shoulder of the Walleye goalkeeper to knot the game at one.
After a scoreless overtime period, the game moved to a shootout. Josh Bloom scored for Kalamazoo, but Toledo scored twice to earn the extra point.
Ty Young (5-5-0-1) was outstanding in goal, making 34 saves on 35 shots faced and helping the K-Wings to a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
Kalamazoo returns to Wings Event Center to battle the Indy Fuel (16-15-3-2) Saturday at 7:00 p.m. for Elvis Night.
