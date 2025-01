ECHL Transactions - January 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 24, 2025:

Adirondack:

add Dylan Wendt, F assigned to Utica by New Jersey

delete Ty Gibson, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Allen:

add Mike Van Unen, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Mike Van Unen, D placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Matt Staudacher, D activated from reserve

add Ryan Siedem, D activated from reserve

add Linus Hemstrom, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Dalton Duhart, F placed on reserve

delete Sam Coatta, F placed on reserve

delete Bryce Montgomery, D placed on 3-day injured

Cincinnati:

add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve

delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Justin Taylor, F activated from reserve

add Jack Gorniak, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Casey Dornbach, F activated from reserve

add Ben Freeman, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Kaleb Lawrence, F activated from reserve

delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

add Francesco Arcuri, F assigned from Texas by Dallas

add Reece Harsch, D activated from reserve

add Jason Horvath, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Patrick Kudla, D placed on reserve

delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve

delete Ben Kraws, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Indy:

add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford

add Ryan Gagnier, F assigned by Rockford

add Kyle Maksimovich, F assigned by Rockford

add Zach Bannister, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Ryan Orgel, D placed on reserve

delete William Provost, F placed on reserve

delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Bennett Stockdale, F placed on bereavement leave

Norfolk:

add Graham Sward, D activated from reserve

delete Nathan Kelly, D placed on reserve

Maine:

add Tyson Gilmour, F activated from reserve

delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Jared Westcott, F acquired from Bloomington 1/21

delete Alex Cohen, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

add Dustin Manz, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Braeden Tuck, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Tyler Love, D signed contract

add Vinnie Purpura, G activated from reserve

add Shane Sellar, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Mackenzie Dwyer, D acquired from Jacksonville 1/22

delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve

delete Gage Alexander, G placed on reserve

delete Brock Caufield, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Tony Malinowski, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Jace Isley, F activated from reserve

delete Dean Loukus, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Aidan Girduckis, D signed contract

add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

delete Cal Kiefiuk, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Conlan Keenan, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Bobby Russell, D activated from reserve

delete Stephen Calisti, D placed on reserve

delete C.J. Hayes, F placed on reserve

delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

add Anthony Beauregard, F activated from reserve

add Nicolas Guay, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Alex Beaucage, F activated from reserve

add Israel Mianscum, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Zachary Emond, G returned from bereavement leave

delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve

delete Jakov Novak, F placed on reserve

delete Hunter Jones, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Brycen Martin, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Sean Olson, F activated from reserve

add Austin Albrecht, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Parker AuCoin, F placed on reserve

delete Josh Nelson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Matt Quercia, F activated from reserve

delete Dakota Seaman, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Lieth, D placed on 3-day injured reserve 1/23

delete Philip Waugh, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

