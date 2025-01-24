Everblades at Savannah Moved to 4:00 p.m. Tomorrow
January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
Florida Everblades forward Carson Gicewicz (left) vs. the Savannah Ghost Pirates
(Florida Everblades)
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, in tandem with the Savannah Ghost Pirates and the ECHL, have announced a time change for tomorrow's matchup on Saturday, January 25. The game will now start at 4:00 p.m. instead of 7:00 p.m.
The change is being made due to inclement weather in Savannah.
