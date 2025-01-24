Everblades at Savannah Moved to 4:00 p.m. Tomorrow

January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Carson Gicewicz (left) vs. the Savannah Ghost Pirates

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Carson Gicewicz (left) vs. the Savannah Ghost Pirates(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades, in tandem with the Savannah Ghost Pirates and the ECHL, have announced a time change for tomorrow's matchup on Saturday, January 25. The game will now start at 4:00 p.m. instead of 7:00 p.m.

The change is being made due to inclement weather in Savannah.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.