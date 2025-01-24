Heartlanders Score on First Shot, Cajan Stops Next 23 to Beat Iowa, 3-1
January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders scored on the game's first shot, but Cincinnati Cyclones netminder Pavel Cajan stopped the next 23 shots to defeat the Heartlanders, 3-1, Friday at Heritage Bank Center. Braeden Kressler iced it with an empty netter in the final two minutes.
Iowa had a season-best eight-game point streak snapped (6-0-1-1).
Iowa scored on the game's first shot at :31 of the first to take a 1-0 advantage. Keanan Stewart, a former Cyclone, lofted the puck in on a shot from the left circle, beating the goaltender to the long post. Zeteny Hadobas and Yuki Miura assisted. Cincinnati tied the game with 7:00 left in the first on Ryan McLeary's third of the season.
Cincinnati took their first lead with 5:02 left in the second, 2-1. Chas Sharpe slapped it top shelf at the high slot on the power play. Cincinnati went 1-for-6 on the man up.
Kyle McClellan made 21 saves (2 GA) in defeat.
