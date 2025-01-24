Game Day #36 - Norfolk Admirals vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

January 24, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières will face off against the (Winnipeg Jets affiliate) Norfolk Admirals for a fourth consecutive time tonight, but unlike the previous three encounters, this one takes place at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#91 Anthony Beauregard: The 5 foot 8 forward makes his return to the lineup tonight after missing the last 2 two games with an upper-body injury. In 33 games, he has 31 points.

#16 Alex Beaucage: "Buck" also makes his return to the lineup after missing Trois-Rivières' previous four games with an upper-body injury. He has 13-12-25 totals in 16 games this season and is among three Lions who each have 13 goals, one back of goal-scoring leader Jakov Novak who has 14.

#8 Chris Jandric: The defenceman returns to the lineup tonight after serving a one-game suspension. He leads Lions defencemen in scoring with 25 points, followed by Vincent Sévigny who has 12.

Players to watch for the Norfolk Admirals:

#94 Brady Fleurent: The forward is the ECHL's second-leading point-getter with 46 points in 37 games. He's netted four goals against the Lions in six games this season.

#23 Josh McDougall: The Saskatchewan native is having a career season with 24 points in 37 games. The defenceman had 20 points in 60 games last year.

#25 Brandon Osmundson: The forward was a strong candidate for being named Norfolk's best player during last Sunday afternoon's loss to the Lions. He scored a goal, had good scoring opportunities while penalty killing and gave the Lions' defence corps a lot to handle.

Following Friday's game, the Lions will head to Portland, Maine to face the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Mariners on Sunday afternoon.

