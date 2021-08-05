Sounds Explode in Game Two, Earn Split

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds scored five runs in the second inning and six runs in the fifth inning on their way to an 11-7 win in game two of a doubleheader at First Horizon Park Wednesday night. The win earned the Sounds a doubleheader split after dropping the first game, 5-2.

In both big innings, Nashville batted around the order. Tim Lopes started the second with a booming home run down the left field line that banged off the foul pole. Kevin Kramer and Mario Feliciano added run-scoring hits as the Sounds raced out to a 5-0 lead.

It was short-lived, however, as Toledo answered with a five-spot of their own. A three-run homer by former Sound Renato Nunez evened the game at 5-5 in the second.

Toledo took a 7-5 lead in the fourth, but the Sounds responded with a huge sixth inning. 10 batters came to the plate and six collected hits, including RBI knocks from Zach Green, Daniel Robertson, Feliciano, Pablo Reyes and Matt Lipka.

Eric Yardley worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, Justin Topa put up a zero in the sixth and Luke Barker finished off the win with a scoreless seventh.

Game one of the doubleheader belonged to the Mud Hens from the start. Aderlin Rodriguez drilled a two-out, two-run homer to give Toledo a 2-0 lead they wouldn't give up.

Dustin Peterson supplied three of Nashville's eight hits in the first game and got them on the board in the bottom of the third with an RBI single to center to trim the deficit to 2-1.

That is as close as the Sounds would get as Toledo put a three-spot on the board in the fifth to put the game out of reach. Juan Centeno had an RBI triple, Nike Goodrum knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly and Renato Nunez cranked a solo homer to give the Mud Hens a 5-1 lead.

The Sounds got a run back on Christian Kelley's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth but 5-2 was the final tally.

Game four of the seven-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (5-4, 4.95) starts for Nashville against right-hander Logan Shore (2-2, 4.44) for Toledo. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Dustin Peterson went 3-for-3 in game one, his third three-hit game of the season.

Andy Otero allowed a career-high seven runs in game two (3.1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 K).

Tonight was the sixth time the Sounds have scored five runs in an inning and the fourth time scoring six runs in a frame.

Brice Turang collected his first Triple-A hit - a ground-rule double in the sixth inning of game two.

