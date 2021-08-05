Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 10-15

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2021 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, August 10, with a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, that runs through Sunday, August 15 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, August 10, 2021, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are two-for-one at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

Jacksonville Sports History Night: The Jumbo Shrimp recognize every team that has played in the city of Jacksonville; from the Jags, Icemen, Sharks, Giants and Jumbo Shrimp, to the Lizard Kings, Barracudas, Bulls, Axemen, Armada, Braves, Suns, and Red Caps. This is the night the club celebrate all of Jacksonville's rich sports heritage. This game will be an educational piece that spans nine innings of baseball and the club hopes fans leave knowing more about Jacksonville Sports than they came with. The club encourages fans to come dressed in any Jacksonville sports jersey.

Wednesday, August 11, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions. Fans who present their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office will receive buy-one-get-one tickets (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Roberto Clemente Community Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp to celebrate Roberto Clemente's 87th birthday.

Thursday, August 12, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers. Plus, join DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 at the Tiki Terrace each Thirsty Thursday.

World's Largest Texas Hold'em Hand: Fans entering the ballpark BEFORE FIRST PITCH will get two playing cards. Each inning, community cards will be revealed, (flop, turn, and river) and after the fifth inning, the Jumbo Shrimp will see who has the high hand. The club plans to set the world record for largest Texas Hold'em hand.

Friday, August 13, 5:05 p.m. doubleheader (Gates open at 4:30 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites: Fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite from 6-7:30 p.m. and $1 off all other craft beers under the Brown Canopy.

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and those who do so will save $1 per ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office, or can donate that $1 to charity. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys at every Friday home game this season.

Left-Handed Cereal Bowl Giveaway: As part National Left-Handers Day, the Shrimp are proud to partner with 121 Financial and First Watch to give away a limited edition, left-handed, Captain Crustacean and Dr. Cocktail Sauce cereal bowl to the first 2,000 fans through the gates.

Left-Handed Fireworks: Stick around following the game for a very special left-handed fireworks show presented by 121 Financial Credit Union and First Watch.

Sunday, August 15, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases at 121 Financial Ballpark. Plus, each Sunday will feature FREE face painting and balloon animals, presented by Baptist Health.

Princess Day: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for the club's annual Princess Day. Wear your best dress to the ballpark and join in on the princess spirit.

