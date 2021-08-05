Norfolk Splits Doubleheader in Jacksonville in Two 1-0 Games

August 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release







Game one was a pitcher's duel between two rehabbing Major Leaguers in Bruce Zimmerman for the Tides and Elieser Hernandez for the Jumbo Shrimp. Neither allowed a run, with Zimmerman lasting 3.0 innings on 75 pitches. He allowed two hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Hernandez, on the other hand, retired 12 of the 13 batters he faced.

Both teams' relievers continued the great pitching. Zimmerman walked the first Jumbo Shrimp he faced before exiting after 75 pitches. He was relieved by Claudio Custodio, who ended up throwing 4.0 scoreless innings of relief through the seventh inning. Tommy Eveld and Jorge Guzman would do the same, combining for 3.0 scoreless innings to force extras in a 0-0 game.

The solid pitching continued for both teams. Fernando Abad came in to pitch extras and threw 2.0 scoreless innings, leaving a man on third base both times. Parker Bugg of Jacksonville would one-up Abad with 3.0 scoreless innings of relief. Into the bottom of the 10th, Tyler Joyner entered to pitch for the Tides to try to extend extra inning play. But the first batter he faced attempted a sac bunt and Rylan Bannon committed a throwing error to allow the inherited runner from second to score, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a, 1-0, game one win.

Game two was just as low scoring. Kevin Smith threw very well for the Tides, going 5.0 innings without allowing a hit but gave up a season-high five walks with six strikeouts. Jacksonville starter Jordan Holloway kept the game scoreless through the first four innings, but then gave up the first run of the game in the fifth inning when Chris Hudgins recorded his first career Triple-A hit, and opposite field home run to take the, 1-0, lead.

That would be all the Tides would need. Nick Vespi relieved Smith in the sixth inning. He did allow the first hit of the game to the second batter he faced, but settled in and ended up recording a two-inning save, as the Tides won game two, 1-0. Game four of the series starts tomorrow in Jacksonville, with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.