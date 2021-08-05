Rochester Red Wings, RIT/NTID, and Rochester School for the Deaf Partner for Deaf Culture Day September 2

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, in partnership with Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf and Rochester School for the Deaf, will host the second Deaf Culture Day at Frontier Field, on Thursday, September 2. The 7:05 p.m., game is against the Worcester Red Sox.

The Red Wings, as they do every Thursday home game, will play as the Plates with American Sign Language jerseys. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off.

T-shirts and adjustable caps are available now at the Team Store and at RedWingsBaseball.com. Fans can purchase a Deaf Culture Plates cap pack, which includes a 200-level ticket and a hat, for $30.

Interpreters from Interpretek will be on site during the game at Frontier Field to assist fans at the Ticket Office, concession stands, guest services, Team Store, and various other locations around the ballpark. The 7th inning will be a "signed inning," without public address announcements or music, to raise further awareness about deafness. Portions of the game will be captioned on the videoboard.

The National Anthem and God Bless America will be signed by RIT/NTID and RSD students. The names of the performers and/or groups will be announced when they are determined.

Rochester Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason said:

"Based on the popularity and success of our first event in 2019, we are proud to partner with NTID and the Rochester School for the Deaf for our second annual Deaf Culture Day at Frontier Field. It was such a cool and unique event in 2019 and we look forward to making this an even bigger and better celebration of the deaf community and the important impact that deaf citizens have had in Rochester. We look forward to hosting many deaf members of the Rochester community and their families, as well as members of the RIT/NTID student body, while educating all fans about deaf culture."

RIT/NTID President Gerry Buckley added:

"RIT/NTID is thrilled to be working with the Red Wings/Plates once again for ASL Night. We are grateful for the organization's commitment to Rochester's Deaf community-one of the largest per capita in the nation-and know that September 2nd will be a great night for our students, faculty, alumni and the rest of the Rochester area."

RSD Dean of Students Sarah Gordon stated:

"I can tell you that after missing the Red Wing's Deaf Culture baseball game last year, due to pandemic restrictions, all in the Rochester School for the Deaf family and community are very much looking forward to the event this year. Hands waving high to the Red Wings Baseball players and management staff who embrace the diversity of Rochester's rich Deaf culture and American Sign Language community."

RSD will be collecting school supplies during the game. Fans donating school supply items will receive $2 off their ticket. The discount only applies to in-person purchases at the Ticket Office. Fans will show their supply and drop it off at Guest Services the day of the game.

