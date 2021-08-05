Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 5, 2021

August 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Thursday, August 5th 5:35 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (39-41) at Durham Bulls (52-27) Game 4 of 6

Durham Bulls Athletic Park / Durham, NC Game #81 of 130 Away Game #39 of 65

LHP Zack Thompson (1-6, 7.15 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Ellis (1-3, 6.60 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds surged ahead late to beat the Durham Bulls by a 6-3 final at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Wednesday night. The 'Birds scored five consecutive runs from the sixth through the ninth innings to put the game out of reach. Scott Hurst had an excellent night at the plate, going 3-5 with a double and three runs driven in. Angel Rondón also had a quality start for Memphis on Wednesday night, working six innings of two-run ball (one earned run) with just two hits allowed. The righthander added three strikeouts to his solid night of work in North Carolina.

Memphis Starter: Zack Thompson will make his 13th start and 15th appearance of the season for the Redbirds today. Thompson is coming off consecutive solid starts. His last start was Friday night against Gwinnett, allowing just one earned run on three hits in 5.0 innings pitched with five strikeouts. His best start of the year was at Louisville on July 23, tossing six scoreless innings with just four hits allowed and five strikeouts. The 23-year-old native of Selma, Indiana was the 19th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft by St. Louis and is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Cardinals system by MLB Pipeline.

Durham Starter: Chris Ellis makes his 14th appearance and 12th start this season for the Bulls. His ERA is 6.60 in 46.1 IP (34 earned runs) with 46 strikeouts and 25 walks. Ellis started the season opener against Memphis at AutoZone Park on May 4, allowing four earned runs in 4.2 innings on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks. The righthander pitched with Memphis during the 2019 season, recording an ERA of 7.18 in 79.0 IP with 82 strikeouts and 47 walks.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has been on fire over his last 13 games. During that stretch, Yepez is 16-52 (.308) with seven home runs, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored. Yepez has four home runs and seven RBI over his last seven games.

Making History: The Memphis Redbirds franchise record 15-game winning streak came to an end a week ago at AutoZone Park. The streak is tied for the longest at any level of affiliated baseball this season. It lasted from July 9-26 and encompassed the final two games of a series in Louisville, a six-game home sweep of the Norfolk Tides and a seven-game sweep of another series in Louisville.

Starting Strong: Redbirds starters have been absolutely outstanding over the last 14 games. During that stretch, starters for Memphis have allowed only eight earned runs in 59.1 innings for an astounding ERA of 1.22.

Redbirds and Bulls: This week marks the second series all-time between Memphis and Durham as division opponents. The two teams met in the first series of the season at AutoZone Park from May 4-9, with the Bulls winning five of the six games. Memphis was a member of the PCL from 1998-2020 while Durham played in the International League from 1998-2020. The Redbirds and Bulls did meet in the Triple-A National Championship in 2009, 2017 and 2018. The Bulls took home the title in 2009 and 2017 while Memphis won the Triple-A crown in 2018.

