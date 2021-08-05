Bisons Offer Frontline Healthcare Workers 2 Free Tickets to Home Opening Weekend, August 14-15

The return of the Bisons to Sahlen Field isn't the final step in our region's battle against the coronavirus, but it's one that could only be made thanks to the tireless efforts and dedication of our Frontline Healthcare Workers. As a way to show our gratitude, the Bisons are holding Frontline Healthcare Worker Appreciation Weekend during the team's Home Opening Weekend; Saturday, August 14 (1:05 p.m.) and Sunday, August 15 (1:05 p.m.) against the Rochester Red Wings.

At either game, August 14 or August 15, any healthcare worker who worked on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle can receive TWO FREE GAME TICKETS by showing their employee ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office (must claim complimentary tickets on the day of the game).

During each game, the Bisons will also honor all healthcare workers who attend with special crowd recognitions, giving the Bisons staff, the players and the fans in attendance an opportunity to show their appreciation for all that they have done. There will also be a ceremonial first pitches before each game from a member of the hard-working, dedicated staffs of Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Erie County Medical Center and Kaleida Health (to be announced).

"There are many individuals who have worked and sacrificed in an effort to get us out of this pandemic, but none are as vital as the passionate and dedicated frontline healthcare workers throughout the region and around the world," said Anthony Sprague, General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons. "From the early, scary days of COVID-19 to the constant struggle to adapt and stay ahead of the virus, these are the heroes that are battling each day to comfort, to heal and to get our communities back on their feet. For that, we will forever be grateful."

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com. Saturday's game will feature a Replica Bisons Jersey Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans in attendance and Sunday's game includes postgame Kids Run the Bases, as young fans will get their first chance to get back on the field at Sahlen Field.

Tickets for all fans are just $10.00 each and are available at the Sahlen Field Box Office and online at Bisons.com.

