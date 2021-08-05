August 5 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Indianapolis

August 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (35-43) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (37-42)

Thursday - 7:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Keegan Thompson (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Cam Vieaux (1-1, 9.39)

TONIGHT'S GAME: After sweeping yesterday's doubleheader, Iowa will try to extend their winning streak to four in tonight's matchup with Indianapolis. Keegan Thompson will take the mound for his second start with Iowa after being optioned from Chicago to stretch out. He'll try to build on his first outing, during which he pitched three hitless innings against Louisville last Saturday. He'll face off with Indianapolis' Cam Vieaux, who has gone 1-1 with a 9.39 ERA (8ER/7.2IP) in two starts at Triple-A this year. He'll face the I-Cubs for the second time this season tonight after allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks in 2.2 innings of work on June 29 at Victory Field.

BEEN A WHILE: Cory Abbott made his first start since July 21 last night, going 4.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits. Abbott held the Indians off the board for the first four innings, but the outing began to fall apart in the fifth. Indianapolis scored four runs on four singles and one double, taking a 4-1 lead over the I-Cubs. He had good control of his pitches yesterday, walking just two batters and throwing 68% (63-of-92) of his pitches for strikes. He registered his second highest mark of the season, tallying nine total strikeouts through his 4.2 innings, striking out two batters in every inning besides the third.

HITTERS WHO PITCH: In the first game of the series on Tuesday night, Iowa's starter Joe Biagini did a little bit of everything to help the I-Cubs defeat Indianapolis and take a 1-0 lead in the series. The righty threw 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and four walks to the Indians lineup. Biagini struck out five, throwing 64% (56-of-87) of his pitches for strikes. Not only did he keep the opponent from scoring, he also helped his team produce some offense, going 2-for-2 and scoring one of the team's five runs. Biagini moved to 2-5 on the year, earning his first win at Principal Park in six games. In last night's first game of the doubleheader, Justin Steele accomplished a similar feat. The lefty surrendered one run in the top of the fourth inning, but got the lead back in the bottom of the inning. Steele hit a two-RBI single, giving Iowa a 2-1 lead. It was all of the team's offense in game one and all they needed, as Steele gave them five innings of one-run ball while striking out eight.

DON'T MESS WITH MEISINGER: Add two more scoreless innings to the streak that reliever Ryan Meisinger is on, not allowing an earned run over his last 10 games, or 12.0 innings pitched. Since June 25, the righty is 1-1 with yesterday's six-out save, holding opponents to just a .098 batting average against him. He has walked four and struck out 18, good for 39% (18-of-46) of the batters he has faced over that span. With three more strikeouts in his two inning save in game one of the doubleheader yesterday, Meisinger has now recorded multiple strikeouts in seven of the ten games he has pitched in since June 25. Yesterday marked his third save of the season, giving him the most on the active roster and just one behind fellow reliever Jake Jewell, who had four saves with Iowa and is now up with Chicago.

ONE DOWN: After joining Iowa's roster on August 3, Ethan Roberts earned his first career Triple-A win yesterday, in game two of the doubleheader. Roberts entered the game in the fifth inning, recording the final out of the fifth and all three outs in the sixth inning. The righty allowed just one hit over his 1.1 innings of work. Before joining the I-Cubs, Roberts was 1-0 with a 1.97 ERA in 24 games with Double-A Tennessee. He was 4-for-5 in save opportunities, allowing just seven earned runs on 16 hits in 32.0 innings.

KEEP ROLLING: Abiatal Avelino didn't record a hit in the first game of the doubleheader, but went 3-for-3 with two doubles in game two; adding to his season-long success against the Indianapolis Indians this year. In 13 games this season against Indianapolis, Avelino is now hitting .426 (20-for-47) with seven runs scored and 11 runs driven in. The infielder has loved playing against the Indians, tallying three doubles, one triple and one home run, while walking five times and stealing four bases. He has an on-base percentage of .491 and is slugging .596 with a 1.086 OPS. Avelino has played in 65 games this year with Iowa, meaning that just 20% (13/65) of his games have come against Indianapolis. In that 20% of his games, he has 30% (20/66) of his hits on the season, 41% (11/27) of his RBI and 36% (4/11) of his stolen bases on the year.

SAVE THE DAY: Scott Effross entered game two of the doubleheader last night with one out and runners on first and second in the top of the seventh inning. The righty needed just two pitches to induce a 6-4-3 double play to end the game, completing the two-game sweep of the Indianapolis Indians. For Effross, it marked his first career Triple-A save and his first since May 23, 2018, as a member of Double-A Tennessee.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: With yesterday's doubleheader sweep, the I-Cubs have now won six in a row against the Indians, dating back to their July 1 victory in Indianapolis. As the second game played yesterday counts as the final game of their season-opening series, the I-Cubs have now officially won that series four games to two. They are now 2-0 in series play against Indianapolis this season, with a chance to secure at least a split in the current series with a win in tonight's game. The I-Cubs lead the season series 10-4 over the Indians, including a 6-2 advantage at Principal Park.

STRANDED THEM: Indianapolis registered 10 hits in the second game of the doubleheader yesterday and lost the game 4-6. This marked just the fourth game Iowa has won this year while allowing their opponents to get 10 or more hits. They are now 4-19 on the year when their opponent registers double-digit hits. Iowa's pitching staff walked two batters and struck out 10, stranding eight Indy batters on base.

SHORT HOPS: Justin Steele's win yesterday makes him the only I-Cubs starter to win two games at home this year; the Iowa Cubs have won every game Steele has started this season...game one last night marked the first game Iowa has won this year when having an equal hit total as their opponent; both the I-Cubs and Indians had four hits...Iowa has now taken six straight games against Indianapolis, winning the final three games of the last series and first three of this series.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.