Hernández to Make Rehab Start Thursday for Jacksonville

August 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernández will make a rehab start for the Jumbo Shrimp Thursday night against the Norfolk Tides in game one of a doubleheader, which gets underway at 5:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Hernandez rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp earlier this season while working his way back from a biceps injury, and was named the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for May 17-23 when he pitched twice at Harbor Park against the Tides, combining for 7.2 scoreless innings and allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out 12.

Hernández made his season debut in a start for the Marlins on April 3 at Tampa Bay. He exited that outing after just 2.1 innings and was placed on the injured list two days later with a biceps injury. Following his third rehab outing with the Jumbo Shrimp, the right-hander returned to Miami to start on June 3 against the Pirates. Hernández gave up just one run in five innings, striking out six, but exited with a quad injury. He was placed on the 10-day injured list the following day, and transferred to the 60-day IL on June 5.

The 26-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career in 2020. In his third year at the major league level, Hernández worked to a 1-0 record and a 3.16 ERA in six starts for Miami. In 25.2 innings, he stuck out 34 against just five walks. Opponents batted just .212 against him. Hernández suffered a strained right latissimus dorsi on September 1 that landed him on the injured list for the remainder of the season.

A native of Ocumare del Tuy, Venezuela, Hernández was originally signed by Houston as an international free agent in 2012 and pitched in the Astros' organization through the 2017 campaign, rising to the High-A level. During the 2016 campaign, Hernández was twice named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week while pitching for the Low-A Quad Cities River Bandits.

Following the conclusion of the 2017 campaign, the Marlins selected Hernández in the Rule 5 draft. He began the 2018 season on the injured list, and made two rehab outings in Jacksonville, which followed a pair in Jupiter, prior to being activated to the Miami roster on May 10. That night, he made his major league debut against the Atlanta Braves by working two scoreless innings in relief.

Thirteen different Marlins have rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp this season, including catcher Jorge Alfaro, first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper, infielders Brian Anderson, Jazz Chisholm, José Devers and Miguel Rojas, outfielders Lewis Brinson and Starling Marté and right-handed pitchers Jorge Guzmán, Hernández, Jordan Holloway, Nick Neidert and Cody Poteet.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.