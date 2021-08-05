Saints to Honor Life of Wayne "Twig" Terwilliger, Presented by Killebrew Root Beer, on August 6

ST. PAUL, MN - He served his country. He was a baseball lifer. And he brought a smile to the face of all he came in contact with during his 95-years. Wayne "Twig" Terwilliger spent eight seasons donning a St. Paul Saints uniform, helping the team win two Northern League Championships, and passing on countless amounts of baseball knowledge. For everything he meant to the organization, the St. Paul Saints are honoring the life of the man affectionately referred to as "Twig" presented by Killebrew Root Beer.

Prior to the Friday, August 6 game the Saints will honor Twig in a pre-game ceremony that will include a video tribute and the unveiling of his number on the new "Wall of Fame" just to the left of the City of Baseball Museum down the left field line. Twig's son, Michael Leonard, will be in attendance to help honor his father.

The iconic coach for the St. Paul Saints from 1995-2002 was loved by all those that met him. Twig joined the Marines at 18 and served as a radioman on an amphibious tank in the Pacific Theater of World War II. Corporal Terwilliger participated in the invasions of Tinian and Iwo Jima, and had his tank knocked out at Saipan. Upon being discharged from the Marines, Twig became a star shortstop at Western Michigan College. That began a six-decade career in the baseball world that included nine seasons of playing Major League Baseball, more than 1,200 wins as a Minor League manager, winning two World Series with the Twins as a first base coach, and then a Northern League Championship in 1995 and 1996 with the Saints. He finished his career as a champion, guiding the Fort Worth Cats to the 2005 Central League title as a manager and winning it again as a coach with the Cats against the Saints in 2006.

"Killebrew Root Beer is very pleased to be a participant with the Wayne Terwilliger celebration," said President and Owner of RJM Distributing, Jim Lundeen. "When asked about the celebration plans for 'Twig', there was no hesitation with our excitement to honor Wayne Terwilliger's baseball life. But equally important was his love of family, his country, and the friends who enjoyed his company. Congratulations to the Terwilliger family, and to the St. Paul Saints and the Minnesota Twins, for this proper recognition.

Terwilliger died in a Weatherford, TX hospice on February 3, 2021, at the age of 95. He had been getting treatment for bladder cancer, but the cause of death was not given.

