Jumbo Shrimp and Tides Split 1-0 Decisions in Thursday Doubleheader

August 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Norfolk Tides split a doubleheader Thursday, with the Shrimp taking game one 1-0 in 10 innings, and the Tides claiming the second game 1-0 in seven innings at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Game 1:

With the game scoreless through nine innings in game one, Justin Twine began the 10th as the inherited runner at second base. Bryson Brigman laid down a bunt single to third, and on an errant throw to first base, Twine came in to score, capping a 1-0 walk-off victory. It was the Jumbo Shrimp's 11th win in 13 games, and their seventh in last-at-bat fashion during that span.

Elieser Hernández made the rehab start for Jacksonville tossing four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, yielding only a base hit. Tommy Eveld fired two scoreless innings in relief and Jorge Guzmán delivered a scoreless seventh inning to force the ballgame into extras.

Parker Bugg (win, 5-0) tossed the final three innings, stranding the inherited runner at second base in each frame while collecting three strikeouts and ceding just one walk.

Game 2:

Chris Hudgins accounted for the only offense of game two with an opposite field home run to right against Jordan Holloway (loss, 0-4) in the fifth inning. Holloway was able to minimize damage throughout the middle innings, inducing inning-ending double play balls in the fourth and the fifth, each time with the bases loaded.

Holloway tossed 4.1 innings, giving up one run on three hits. He walked five and struck out five.

Kevin Smith (win, 2-3) pitched five hitless innings in his start for the Tides. He worked around five walks to strike out six, and he retired the first eight batters he faced in the contest.

Nick Vespi (save, 1) followed with two scoreless innings for Norfolk.

Jacksonville recorded only three at-bats with runners in scoring position in game two, after going just 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position in game one.

Bryan Mitchell impressed out of the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen, working the final 2.2 innings, giving up two hits and a walk while striking out three.

Game four of the series is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday night. Gates open at 6 p.m. for Friday Night Lites, through which fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite from 6-7:30 p.m. and $1 off all other craft beers under the Brown Canopy. It's also Red Shirt Friday and fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military. Those who do so will save $1 per ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office, or can donate that $1 to charity.

Additionally, the Jumbo Shrimp are proud to throw a party and celebrate the best-selling car of all-time, the Cozy Coupe. Plus, be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by Ponte Vedra Golf Carts as the Jumbo Shrimp light up the sky with a special fireworks celebration.

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 as well as online at espn690.com, MilB.tv, and on the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.