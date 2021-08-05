Guenther Works Scoreless Ninth in MLB Debut for Marlins

August 5, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release









Pitcher Sean Guenther with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

(Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp) Pitcher Sean Guenther with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp(Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Sean Guenther made his major league debut for the Marlins Wednesday night, delivering a scoreless ninth inning at loanDepot park against the New York Mets.

With Miami trailing 5-3, Guenther took over in the ninth inning. After yielding a leadoff single to Dominic Smith, and a one-out double to Michael Conforto the lefty bucked down, striking out Jonathan Villar and Tomas Nido to end the threat.

Guenther made 15 appearances for the Jumbo Shrimp this season, going 3-1 with a 4.76 ERA. During his time in Jacksonville, Guenther earned three holds and a save, striking out 28 batters while only walking four in 22.2 innings. Opponents hit .247 against him.

Guenther began the season with Double-A Pensacola, where he gave up just two earned runs in 17.2 innings across his first 11 outings of the season before being promoted on June 8 to Jacksonville.

A native of Atlanta, Ga. Guenther played collegiately at Notre Dame, where he was named to the All-ACC Freshman team in 2015 in addition to earning Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American recognition. During his senior season, he served as the closer for the Fighting Irish, recording seven saves to go along with a 2.64 ERA. Following the 2017 season, he was selected by the Marlins in the 7th round.

Guenther is the seventh Jumbo Shrimp player to make his MLB debut in 2021, following infielder José Devers (April 24, Marlins) and right-handed pitcher Luis Madero (May 10, Marlins), pitcher Cody Poteet (May 12, Marlins), infielder Luis Marté (June 1, Marlins), pitcher Zach Thompson (June 7, Marlins), and outfielder Brian Miller (Marlins, July 31). Guenther is one of 920 players in baseball history to have played both in Jacksonville and in the major leagues, and the 82nd in the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.