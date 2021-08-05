Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (37-42) at Iowa Cubs (35-43)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:08 PM ET

GAME #80 / Road #44: Indianapolis Indians (37-42) at Iowa Cubs (35-43)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Vieaux (1-1, 9.39) vs. RHP Keegan Thompson (0-0, 0.00)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

DOUBLEHEADERS IN DES MOINES: The I-Cubs swept the Indians in last night's doubleheader, 2-1 and 6-4. Dating back to 1988, Indianapolis and Iowa have now played 13 doubleheaders with the Indians owning a 14-12 record in those contests. While still holding a winning record vs. Iowa, the Indians haven't done more than split a doubleheader against the Cubs since 1993. In the last six doubleheaders between the two teams in that time span, the Indians have gone 3-9 and have been swept three times.

GAME 1: In the opener last night, the Indians lost a close contest to the Cubs, 2-1. Scoreless through three, Anthony Alford led off the fourth inning with his 12th double of the season. Jared Oliva then singled home Alford with one out, his third hit in two games since joining Indianapolis on Tuesday. The Indians 1-0 lead didn't last long, and I-Cubs starter Justin Steele roped a two-out single to center field in the bottom half of the inning to help himself to his second win of the season.

GAME 2: Facing a 1-0 deficit in the fourth inning, the Indians put up four runs in the top of the fifth to take a lead. Michael Chavis, in his first game with Indianapolis, doubled home the first two Indianapolis runs of the game. With two outs, Hunter Owen and T.J. Rivera then recorded back-to-back RBI singles. The Cubs took the lead back in the bottom of the sixth inning with five runs. Alfonso Rivas and Nick Martini each drove in two runs with a double and triple, respectively.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS: Michael Chavis went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in his first game with the Indians last night. It was one of two extra-base hits by the Indians in the doubleheader and was his third double of the season between Indy and Triple-A Worcester. Chavis was traded from Boston to Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Austin Davis at the trade deadline on July 30 and was assigned to Indianapolis. He split time between the Red Sox and Triple-A Worcester this season, hitting .263 (25-for-95) with six home runs and 17 RBI in 24 games with the WooSox. Chavis spent most of his time as Worcester's first baseman, compiling a .987 fielding percentage (2 errors, 155 total chances) in 158.2 innings.

ANDERSON STARTING: Tanner Anderson made his first start in 47 appearances with the Indians last night in Game 2 at Iowa. He surrendered two hits in three scoreless innings with two walks and four strikeouts. In 44 career starts, Anderson has gone 14-16 with a 4.85 ERA (125er/232.0ip). As a reliever, he has gone 21-5 with a 3.10 ERA (82er/238.0ip).

TONIGHT: Indianapolis will look to break a three-game losing skid against Iowa tonight at 8:08 PM ET. At Principal Park, the I-Cubs hold a four-game lead this season vs. the Indians and can end the season with at least a split on their home field. The Indians haven't finished with less than a winning record at Iowa since 1995 (4-5). LHP Cam Vieaux will take the mound for his second start against Iowa this season (also: 6/29, L). RHP Keegan Thompson, who tossed 3.0 hitless innings in his first and only Triple-A start this season, will take the mound for the Cubs.

A WINNING VIEAUX: Since taking the loss on June 29 vs. Iowa, Cam Vieaux has now gone 4-0 over his last five starts between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis, with wins in each of his last three starts. On July 30 he surrendered four runs in 5.0 innings and walked away with the win over St. Paul when the Indians backed him with eight runs. He excelled for the Curve in four starts before being promoted to Indianapolis last Wednesday, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA (4er/21.0ip), 22 strikeouts, 0.67 WHIP and .149 average against (11-for-74) in four starts.

SCORELESS IN THE BIG LEAGUES: Since making his major league debut on Aug. 2 at Milwaukee, Shea Spitzbarth has made two appearances with Pittsburgh this season and has not allowed a run in 2.1 innings. He had his contract selected on Monday and allowed just one hit and one walk in 1.1 innings in his first major league outing. Yesterday, he surrendered two hits in one inning of work. He was optioned to Indianapolis following last night's game. In 27 outings with Indy this season, Spitzbarth has gone 3-2 with a 1.41 ERA (5er/32.0ip), 1.03 WHIP and .179 average against (20-for-112).

THIS DATE VS. IOWA: On Aug. 5, 1997, the Indians and I-Cubs faced off to open their final series against each other before a 23-season hiatus. Indianapolis outscored Iowa 15-4 en route to a three-game sweep on the road and finished the season with a five-game winning streak against the Cubs. Brian Hunter, Eric Owens and Aaron Boone each hit safely in all three games of the series, with Hunter leading off the series with two extra-base hits, a triple and home run, two runs scored and two RBI.

