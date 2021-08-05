Jumbo Shrimp and Tides to Play Sunday Doubleheader

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Norfolk Tides will play a doubleheader on Sunday, August 8 beginning at 4:05 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark. With game one of Wednesday's postponed twin bill getting made up in a doubleheader on Thursday in a doubleheader, Sunday's double-dip represents the makeup of Wednesday's postponed finale.

Tickets to Sunday's doubleheader will be good for both games, which will each be seven innings in regulation. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. for the twin bill.

Sunday's games come on Comic Book Day presented by WasabiCon and Gotham City Limit, as fans are invited to enter The... Shrimpverse with copies of the Jumbo Shrimp's comic book distributed at the game. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear special Comic Hero uniforms featuring Captain Crustacean and Dr. Cocktail Sauce, with Into The... Shrimpverse merchandise on sale at the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store. A Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday features free balloon animals and face painting and kids can run the bases after the conclusion of game two.

