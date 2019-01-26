Sound Tigers Host Phantoms on Boy Scout Night

January 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (23-16-4-2), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (24-15-3-2) in their final game before the 2019 All-Star Break, facing off at 7 p.m. this evening at Webster Bank Arena. The Sound Tigers will look to get back in the win column during Boy Scout Night , after going winless in regulation since Dec. 28 (11-game streak, 3-7-0-1) and dropping back-to-back contests entering tonight's action. Tickets for tonight's game are still available.

LAST TIME OUT

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Sound Tigers suffered a 5-2 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Webster Bank Arena. Chris Casto and Tanner Fritz each scored, while Chris Bourque added two assists. Between the pipes, Christopher Gibson and Jeremy Smith combined for 22 saves on 27 shots. With that loss and Lehigh Valley's win against Laval last night, the Phantoms jumped Bridgeport in the Atlantic Division standings and took over second place. The Sound Tigers had been in second since Nov. 10, but can leap back in front with a win this evening.

TIGERS VS. PHANTOMS

Tonight's game marks the third of six meetings between the Sound Tigers and Phantoms this season, and the second of three matchups at Webster Bank Arena. The series is currently knotted at one win apiece, but the Phantoms have points in each of the first two games. In their last tilt on Oct. 21, Steve Bernier scored twice and Devon Toews added his first goal of the season, before Chris Bourque potted the only tally in a three-round shootout to send the Sound Tigers to a 4-3 victory at home. It was Bridgeport's first of nine wins beyond regulation this season, which leads the AHL. Greg Carey (LV) paces all active players in the series with four points (two goals, two assists) in two games.

VIEW FROM ALLENTOWN

The Phantoms extended their point streak to a season-high six games last night with a 3-2 victory against the Laval Rocket at PPL Center. Branden Komm made 34 saves for his first AHL win, and did so by rushing to Allentown from Reading, Penn. after he was recalled from the Reading Royals (ECHL) earlier in the day. Mikhail Vorobyev, Justin Bailey (first goal with Lehigh Valley) and Phil Myers (on his 22nd birthday) scored the three goals for the Phantoms. In addition, Greg Carey notched one assist and is currently tied for fifth among all AHL players with 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 43 games this season.

FRITZ FEELING CONFIDENT

Tanner Fritz scored his ninth goal of the season on Wednesday, and fifth on the power play, and now has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his last 10 games. The 27-year-old forward is tied for fourth on the Sound Tigers in points (26), fourth in helpers (17) and third in multi-point games (eight), despite playing just 38 AHL games due to call-ups with the Islanders. Fritz has one assist in four NHL games this season. With a helper last Saturday, Fritz also moved into ninth place on Bridgeport's all-time assists list (78).

BOURQUE BLASTS TO THE TOP

Three-time Calder Cup champion Chris Bourque has led his AHL team in scoring three of the last four years, and with two assists on Wednesday, the 32-year-old became the Sound Tigers' leading scorer this season with 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 43 games. Bourque has points in six of his last eight games (seven assists), but hasn't scored since Dec. 21 (14-game streak without a goal). Bridgeport is 14-7-1-1 when he has at least one point in a game this season and continues to be the AHL's all-time active leading scorer with 721 points (24th).

FREE HOCKEY FRENZY

Last Saturday's win against Providence marked the 15th time Bridgeport had gone to overtime this year - tied for second-most in the AHL behind Rockford (16). It was also the club's ninth win past regulation - most in the league. The Sound Tigers have been no strangers to close games this season and the team continues to lead the AHL in one-goal outcomes with 27 (17-4-4-2).

QUICK HITS

Bridgeport has not outshot its opponent in 20 straight games, dating back to Dec. 5... Christopher Gibson won his 57th game with the Sound Tigers last Saturday, passing Rick DiPietro for third place on the team's all-time wins list... Sebastian Aho is tied for 12th among AHL rookies with 26 points (three goals, 23 assists) in 36 games this season... Aho and Michael Dal Colle are both headed to Springfield, Mass. tomorrow for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic... It will be Dal Colle's first All-Star Classic and Aho's second in as many years... Stay-home defenseman Chris Casto has three goals in his last six games.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (29-15-5): Next: Friday, Feb. 1 vs. Tampa Bay (7 p.m. ET)

ECHL: Worcester Railers (18-17-3-2): Next: Tonight vs. Adirondack (7:05 p.m. ET)

