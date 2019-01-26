P-Bruins Enter All Star Break with 3-2 Comeback Win
January 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday night 3-2 in their final game before the All-Star break. The P-Bruins got goals from Mark McNeill, Gemel Smith and Zach Senyshyn while Zane McIntyre made his 27th start of the season in net.
Providence had a rocky start when Springfield's Ryan Horvat light the lamp for the Thunderbirds at 5:30. The P-Bruins answered with a power play goal by Mark McNeill at 9:27, with Gemel Smith and Zach Senyshyn picking up assists on the play that tied the score 1-1. Following the conclusion of a Springfield power play, the T-Birds regained the lead with Dryden Hunt netting a goal at 17:01 to give his team a 2-1 edge going into the intermission.
The P-Bruin offense stayed on the attack throughout the 2nd, putting up 22 shots in the period. This included two power plays and several grade-A chances but Samuel Montembeault was on top of his game. The Springfield goaltender made several terrific stops to keep Providence off the scoreboard as the Thunderbirds entered the break up 2-1.
Providence finally tied things up 1:17 into the final period when Gemel Smith beat Montembeault for his eighth goal of the season. Jakub Zboril and Emil Johansson picked up helpers on the play that tied the score 2-2. Providence made a comeback in the final period when Gemel Smith scored a goal a minute into the the 3rd, with helpers Zboril and Johansson. Zach Senyshyn completed the comeback at 12:30, netting the game winning goal with assists by Smith and Zboril. Springfield pulled their goalie with two minutes left in one last attempt to score, but the P-Bruins held on for a 3-2 win.
McIntyre stopped 22 shots while Montembeault stopped 40 shots. Providence was 2/4 on the power play and 3-5 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are off until Friday for the All-Star break, but will have team captain Jordan Szwarz taking part in the All-Star Classic. The 2019 AHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place on tomorrow at 7pm and the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge will take place Monday at 7pm.
