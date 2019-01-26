Barracuda Earn Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss at Grand Rapids
January 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Grand Rapids, MI - The San Jose Barracuda (24-8-2-4) scored the games first two goals on Saturday at the Van Andel Arena but the Grand Rapids Griffins (25-14-3-4) (Detroit Red Wings) would even the score in the second and eventually win 3-2 in a shootout.
On Friday, the Barracuda dictated the first 20 minutes of play but the game remained scoreless through one period. On Saturday, San Jose again generated a majority of the first period's chances but were rewarded this time around. Alex True (12) began the scoring at 7:49 as he beat former Sharks prospect Harri Sateri over the right shoulder as he moved in on net down the left wing on an odd-man rush. True would help make it 2-0 at 19:36 of the first as he centered a pass to Rourke Chartier (4) from below the end-line and Chartier snapped it in from close range along the left side of the crease.
In the second, the Griffins settled into the game and cut San Jose's lead in half just a minute 18 seconds into the frame as Red Wings top prospect Filip Zadini (11) backhanded a give-and-go from Chris Terry past Antoine Bibeau as he raced to the net from the left wing. San Jose would go on the power play twice in the period but fail to push their lead back up to two and Carter Camper (11) would tie the game on a two-on-one with Colin Campbell at 18:57.
In the third, San Jose killed off three Griffin' man-advantages and were outshot 15-to-eight, but the game remained tied at 2-2. In overtime, San Jose killed off another Griffs' PP and were outshot two-to-one but the game would be decided in a shootout as both netminders kept it even.
In a shootout, Matt Puempel would score in the bottom of the second round and Sateri would stop all three San Jose shooters.
Bibeau (9-5-5) took the hard-luck loss after allowing two goals on 33 shots, while Sateri (15-7-2) earned his fourth-straight win by stopping 24 San Jose shots.
The Barracuda are back in action following the AHL All-Star break on Friday, February 1 at Stockton and return to SAP Center on Saturday, February 2 at 1:15 pm. for Kentucky Thoroughblades. If you can't make either game, listen live to all the action on AM 1220 KDOW, the Sharks + SAP Center app and watch on #AHLTV.
