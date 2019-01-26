Verhaeghe Nets Hat Trick, Game-Winner in 4-3 Crunch Win over Amerks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - After forcing overtime with a late third-period goal, Carter Verhaeghe netted the game-winner and completed his first professional hat trick in the 4-3 Syracuse Crunch win over the Rochester Americans tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

Syracuse came back and tied the game three times before finally topping Rochester in the extra frame. The victory advances the team to a four-game streak and 25-13-2-1 on the season. The Crunch are now 1-2-1-0 in the 12-game series with the Amerks.

Connor Ingram earned the win in his first game back from injury since Dec. 21, stopping 22-of-25 shots in net for the Crunch. Adam Wilcox recorded 27 saves between the pipes for the Amerks. The Crunch were unable to convert on three power play opportunities, but went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Rochester opened scoring halfway through the first period on the power play when Scott Wilson snuck the puck past Ingram from a sharp angle at the bottom of the left circle. Wayne Simpson and Matt Tennyson earned the assists.

The Crunch evened the score with just 32 seconds remaining in the opening frame. Verhaeghe got a pass from Cameron Gaunce, skated through the neutral zone and scored from the slot.

The Amerks regained the lead 9:55 into the second period on a redirection by Kyle Criscolo. He got a stick on C.J. Smith's left-wing shot as he cut in front of the crease. Eric Cornel recorded the secondary helper.

Syracuse knotted the game for a second time just 36 seconds into the third period. Alex Barre-Boulet grabbed his own rebound, skated around the cage and threw the puck out for Jan Rutta to send home from the right circle. Verhaeghe earned another point on the equalizer.

Brendan Guhle gave the Amerks their third lead of the game at the 9:19 mark. Victor Olofsson sent the puck up the left-side boards for Guhle to score from the left point. Danny O'Regan tallied the secondary helper.

Verhaeghe potted his second of the night with 1:27 remaining to send the game into overtime. After getting the puck from Rutta, he skated into the slot and fired. His first attempt got caught in traffic, but he got a second shot off that beat Wilcox.

Nine seconds into overtime, Verhaeghe capitalized on a turnover and capped of his hat trick with the game-winner going five-hole on a breakaway.

The Crunch host the Utica Comets on Friday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. after the AHL All-Star break.

Crunchables: Carter Verhaeghe has a new career-high with 20 goals...Cameron Gaunce has 13 multi-point games this season...Jan Rutta has back-to-back multi-point performances in two games with the Crunch.

