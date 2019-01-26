Checkers Head into All-Star Break on High Note
January 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers' longest winless streak of the season came to an end with a 5-2 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday.
Aleksi Saarela led the way with two goals and three points while Andrew Poturalski, Jake Bean and Haydn Fleury also found the back of the net for the Checkers, who ended an 0-2-1 skid in their final contest before the All-Star break. After missing three games while on NHL recall with Carolina, Alex Nedeljkovic made 18 saves for his league-best 21st victory of the season.
As was the case in the previous night's loss in Providence, the Checkers got an early goal, this time off the stick of All-Star forward Poturalski just 5:58 into the contest. Unlike the previous game when Providence went on to score four unanswered goals to overcome an early Checkers onslaught, Charlotte held control, scoring three unanswered goals of their own after Hartford quickly answered Poturalski's effort in the first.
Charlotte, which will be represented by Poturalski, defenseman Trevor Carrick and head coach Mike Vellucci at the upcoming All-Star festivities, heads into the All-Star break with a 31-11-4 record.
Notes
Nedeljkovic is now 21-5-2 on the season. He has recorded each of the Checkers' last five wins dating back to Jan. 6 (5-0-0), with other goaltenders posting a combined 0-3-1 record during that time ... Bean scored his fourth goal in his last four games. He continues to lead all AHL rookie defensemen in points (29) and is just three away from tying Trevor Carrick's franchise record in that category ... Poturalski recorded three points (1g, 2a) and will go in to his first career All-Star appearance ranked tied for second in league scoring with 46 points ... Fleury's goal was his first of the season at any level (12 NHL games, 13 AHL) ... The Checkers improved to 5-1-0 against Hartford this season and to 11-2-1 in the last two seasons ... Forward Janne Kuokkanen missed the game due to injury ... Carrick served the final game of a two-game suspension ... Forwards Cliff Pu and Zack Stortini and goaltender Callum Booth were healthy extras.
Up Next
Poturalski, Carrick and coach Mike Vellucci head to Springfield to represent the Checkers at the AHL All-Star Classic on Sunday (skills competition) and Monday (tournament). They will reconvene with the rest of the Checkers in Charlotte later in the week to prepare for a four-game home stand that begins Friday against Providence.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2019
- Barracuda Earn Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss at Grand Rapids - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolf Pack Enter All-Star Break with a Loss - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bourque scores twice and adds an assist as Bridgeport heads into the all-star break with a win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bears Enter All-Star Break with 4-2 Win over Laval - Hershey Bears
- Letestu Scores Game-Winner in Overtime as Monsters Outlast Wolves, 4-3 - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Escape with 5-4 Overtime Win over Devils - Binghamton Devils
- Penguins Defeat Devils in Overtime, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Enter All Star Break with 3-2 Comeback Win - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Rally Earns Point - Chicago Wolves
- Checkers Head into All-Star Break on High Note - Charlotte Checkers
- Bruins Rally Late to Top Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Make It Eight: Condors Sweep Tucson, 3-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Score Eight in Win over Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee Thumps Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Recall Defenseman Kevin Davis from Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Face San Antonio in Final Game Before All-Star Break - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Rocket at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Host Phantoms on Boy Scout Night - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Despite Bevy of Shots, Reign Blanked - Ontario Reign
- Martin Sets Franchise Record with 68-Save Shutout in 4-0 Win over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Coreau, Chimuelos Blank Gulls - San Antonio Rampage
- Late Rockford Rally Leads to Shootout Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Rally in Third for 3-2 Shootout Win over Comets - Rochester Americans
- Gulls Shutout, 4-0 - San Diego Gulls
- Starrett Stops 30 in Condors 3-1 Win over Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.