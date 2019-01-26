Gulls Win on the Road

January 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls won their final game prior to the AHL All-Star break, a 4-1 victory over the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center. The Gulls have earned points in 17 of their last 19 games (14-2-1-2) and wins in 11 of their last 14 contests overall (11-2-1-0). The Gulls completed the month with a 9-2-1-0 record, the most wins by the club in January all-time and second-most wins in a calendar month in franchise history (10 in February 2017).

San Diego enters the All-Star break with a 22-13-2-3 record (49 points) the most points in club history at the break and tied for the most wins (also 22 in 2017-18).

Ben Street recorded his first multi-point game as a Gull (2-1=3), netting his first two goals for San Diego and earning his fifth assist of the campaign. The multi-point effort marked the 103rd of his AHL career while earning his 21st multi-goal game.

Corey Tropp opened the scoring with his 10th goal at 7:40 of the first period. Street added the primary assist, while Jaycob Megna also tallied an assist on the Tropp goal, and added another on the second Street tally for his fourth assist the last four games (0-4=4) and his second multi-point effort this season (also Dec. 30 at San Jose).

Jack Kopacka scored his second goal of the season at 7:07 of the second period in his fifth game of 2018-19. Kopacka returned to the lineup yesterday at San Antonio following a 35-game absence from Oct. 19-Jan. 21 (wrist). Sam Steel picked up the lone assist, his ninth point the past 10 games (3-6=9).

Patrick Eaves recorded his first point as a Gull with an assist on the second Street goal.

Jacob Larsson tallied his third helper in eight games this season on the first Street goal.

Kevin Boyle stopped 24-of-25 shots to earn his 17th win of the season, tied for second among AHL goaltenders in wins. Boyle has won 12 of his last 14 starts (12-1-1), posting a 2.28 goals-against average (GAA) and .925 save percentage (SV%) in that span. He is also 7-0-1 his last nine road contests with a 2.18 GAA and .936 SV%.

Boyle will make will make his first career All-Star appearance, and be part of a Pacific Division roster, in the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield, to be held January 27-28 in Springfield, Mass. Boyle will participate in the Skills Competition on Jan. 27 (4 p.m. PT, NHL Network) and the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 28 (4 p.m. PT, NHL Network).

San Diego will have five days off prior to its next game on Friday, Feb. 1 vs. Ontario (7 p.m.). The Feb. 1 contest will open a three-game homestand at Pechanga Arena San Diego with visits from Iowa (Saturday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m.) and Ontario (Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Kevin Boyle

On the win

Yeah, especially after how last night went. We wanted to come out and really avenge what we did last night and come out and play our game, and I think we did. We played a good game tonight. Going into the break with the win is huge.

On being named an All-Star

It's awesome, it's an absolute honor. I'm looking forward to it for sure, but there are a bunch of guys on this team that could've been in that spot.

On fellow All-Stars

Joe Gambardella on Bakersfield, he's one of my best friends. I played with him in college so were going to be able to hang out for a little bit. His family is coming, some of my family is coming, so it's going to be a lot of fun.

Ben Street

On the win

I think in the second, it got into a bit of a track meet that we didn't want to be in. Once we went up 3-0, we kind of loosened up our game a little bit and it was a big focus for us as an adjustment in the second intermission. I didn't think we gave up a whole lot in the third, which was what our goal was and definitely shut the game down and made sure we got the win.

On his three-point night

It's always nice to get on the board early. We jumbled the lines up a little bit and that seemed to spark our offense. It's nice to contribute offensively for sure.

On Boyle

There were some times that he made some pretty great saves, we didn't do it all. He had to earn it for sure. It's nice to send him off and we're proud of him for being an All-Star. He deserves it. It's nice to get him a win at the break.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

Over the last month here our team has been able to dig in when needed and rebound when needed. I thought we were really well led by our veteran guys.

On the third period

Our forwards have worked extremely hard. They appreciate that saving a goal has the same affect on the scoreboard as scoring one. I thought we had a great commitment from our forward group.

On Kevin Boyle

He made some big saves when we needed them. He was square in the net. He's just had an excellent last six, eight weeks.

On the team's veterans

It's not only expected, but they want to lead. You just look at Street, Eaves and Tropp tonight, they were excellent. I thought they just really set the tone tonight.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.