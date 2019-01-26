Make It Eight: Condors Sweep Tucson, 3-1
January 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Bakersfield Condors (24-15-2-1; 51pts) picked up their eighth straight victory, 3-1, over the Tucson Roadrunners (23-13-3-1; 50pts). Bakersfield's eight consecutive wins matches the longest in the AHL this season and the team will head to the AHL All-Star Break in second place in the Pacific Division. G Shane Starrett earned his sixth straight decision with 31 saves.
FIRST PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK - 6 , TUC - 11 SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (18th) deflected a point shot; Assists; Jones, Russell; Time of goal: 4:26; BAK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: C Ryan Spooner (1st) on a partial breakaway; Assists: Stanton, Jones; Time of goal: 4:49; BAK leads, 2-0
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: LW Adam Helewka (12th) from the slot; Assists: Capobianco, Dauphin; Time of goal: 7:15; BAK leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK- 10 , TUC - 12 THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: Gambardella (19th) empty-netter with four seconds left; BAK wins, 3-1
SHOTS: BAK- 7, TUC - 9 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Starrett (BAK) 2. Jones (BAK) 3. Helewka (TUC)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/3; TUC - 0/6
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 23 ; TUC - 32
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (12-3-3; 32/31); TUC - Hill (6-4-0; 22/20)
LW Joe Gambardella has 7g-3a in a six-game scoring streak
D Logan Day has eight assists in a five-game point streak
RW Patrick Russell has 3g-4a in a five-game point streak
G Shane Starrett has won his last six games
The Condors .607 point percentage and second place standings position is their best at the AHL All-Star break in franchise history
Bakersfield's penalty kill is 23/24 against the Roadrunners this season
C Ryan Spooner's goal was his first in the AHL since 2/20/2015 with Providence
The Condors are in Tucson Saturday at 2 p.m. for the final game before the AHL All-Star Break
Scratches: Kulevich, Gust, McFarland, Christoffer, Vesel, Montoya
