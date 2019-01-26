Coreau, Chimuelos Blank Gulls

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Jared Coreau posted 23 saves to shut out his former team and Bobby MacIntyre struck for two goals in the second period, as Los Chimuelos de San Antonio (22-21-1) extended their home winning streak to 12 consecutive games in front of 7,178 fans on Friday night at the AT&T Center with a 4-0 win over the San Diego Gulls (21-13-5).

Los Chimuelos handed the Gulls just their second regulation loss in their last 18 games, a span in which San Diego has gone 13-2-3. San Antonio has not lost at the AT&T Center since Nov. 25, and their victory Friday moved them to within four points of the Milwaukee Admirals and Texas Stars in the Central Division standings.

Jordan Nolan, assigned to San Antonio from the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, was playing his first game with los Chimuelos since Jan. 12. He opened the scoring at 8:04 of the first period, redirecting a Chris Butler point shot past San Diego goaltender Jeff Glass for a 1-0 Chimuelos lead. Nolan has four goals in his last three AHL games.

MacIntyre extended the lead at 7:24 of the second period. Conner Bleackley skated down the right wing and carried the puck behind the Gulls net. His wrap-around attempt hit Glass' pad and spilled into the crease, where MacIntyre was waiting to bury his third goal of the season.

At 11:11, MacIntyre struck again. Bleackley disrupted a Gulls breakout and slid the puck back to the left-wing corner, where Tanner Kaspick was waiting. Kaspick attacked the net from the corner with only one San Diego defender to beat, and he found MacIntyre at the back post to make it 3-0.

The Chimuelo power play got on the board at 18:24 of the second period. Jakub Jerabek's left-point

shot found a way past Glass for his fifth goal of the season.

Coreau's shutout effort was his first with los Chimuelos and the 16th of his professional career. Coreau was a member of the Gulls up until Jan. 4, when the Anaheim Ducks traded him to the St. Louis Blues and he was assigned to los Chimuelos. He is 5-4-0 since joining San Antonio.

Austin Poganski logged an assist to extend his points streak to four games, with two goals and five points during that span.

Los Chimuelos killed off all six of the Gulls' power play opportunities, including 1:35 of 5-on-3 power play time early in the second period.

The victory was San Antonio's third all-time against the Gulls. It was their third victory via shutout this season.

Los Chimuelos are back on the ice at AT&T Center on Saturday for their final game before the All-Star break. They host the Stockton Heat for a 7 p.m. puck-drop, with the game available on the Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Nolan (11); MacIntyre (3,4); Jerabek (5)

Jared Coreau: 23 saves on 23 shots

Power Play: 1-for-3

Penalty Kill: 6-for-6

THREE STARS:

Bobby MacIntyre - SA

Jared Coreau - SA

Conner Bleackley - SA

