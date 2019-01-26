Game Preview: Rocket at Bears, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears battle the Laval Rocket, American Hockey League affiliate for the Montreal Canadiens. The Bears battled the Rocket twice last season, and won both contests by a 6-3 final.

Hershey Bears (20-20-0-3) vs. Laval Rocket (19-18-3-4)

January 26, 2019 | 7 PM | Game 44 | Giant Center

Referees: Reid Anderson (49), Chris Pontes (21)

Linesmen: Colin Gates (3), Tom George (61)

Tonight's Promotions:

Faith & Family Night

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK 1350-AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, Mitche Lamoureux and Jim Jones on the call.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears saw their season-best, five-game winning streak turn into a point streak after dropping a 2-1 shootout decision to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night at the PPL Center. Connor Hobbs scored Hershey's only goal at 13:08 of the first period after blasting a low shot past Phantoms goaltender Alex Lyon. Greg Carey evened the score on a 5-on-3 power play at 3:34 of the third period. After a scoreless overtime, Carey scored the only goal in the three round shootout to provide Lehigh Valley an extra standings point. Laval also enters tonight fresh off a game against the Phantoms. The Rocket are also coming off a loss, dropping a 3-2 decision last night. Brett Lernout and Byron Froese scored for the Rocket.

HALF-A-DOZEN:

The Bears enter tonight's game on a six-game point streak, posting a 5-0-0-1 record in that stretch. The Rocket will be looking to get back on track after failing to extend their point streak to six games in last night's regulation loss at the PPL Center in Allentown. Laval was 4-0-0-1 in its five previous contests. The Bears are 7-2-0-1 over the past 10 games while the Rocket are 6-2-0-2.

HEADING INTO THE BREAK:

Tonight is the final game for both clubs as the league heads into a break for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic in Springfield. Going to the All-Star Classic will be Laval forward Alex Belzile, who leads the club with 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists). Hershey will be represented by goaltender Vitek Vanecek. With a recent hotstreak for his counterpart Ilya Samsonov, Vanecek has not appeared in a game since Jan. 13, however the third-year Bear has been solid this season with a 9-8-1 record, 2.87 goals against average, .901 save percentage, and one shutout.

FROM THE ROCKET TO CHOCOLATE:Hershey defender Ryan Sproul was a member of the Rocket earlier this season. The veteran blue liner played 11 games with Laval on a professional tryout agreement. He posted five points (one goal, four assists) in his brief tenure with the club before signing an American Hockey League contract with the Bears on Dec. 4. Sproul been a strong addition for the Chocolate and White, adding nine points (four goals, five assists) in 20 games with the club.

ALZNER ABSENT:

Laval's roster features former Hershey Bears defender Karl Alzner, however the two-time Calder Cup Champion with the Chocolate and White will be absent from today's game. Alzner was assigned to the Rocket by Montreal earlier this week, however he did not travel with the club. Alzner played with Hershey from 2008-2010, scoring 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) in 104 regular season games, and adding 12 more points in 30 playoff contests. He's split time in the AHL and NHL this year after playing 591 games with Washington from 2008-2017.

