Rychel Lifts Heat to Dramatic OT Win
January 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Stockton Heat showcased their resilience in the final game before the All-Star Break, erasing a pair of third-period deficits before Kerby Rychel scored the game-winner with just one tick remaining in overtime for a 4-3 win Saturday in San Antonio. The win snapped a 12-game home ice win streak for the Rampage that dated back to December 8. Rychel finished the night with two points, one of two Heat skaters with multi-point efforts as he was joined by linemate Andrew Mangiapane, who had a goal and an assist on the night. The Heat got a big boost from their penalty kill, which went 6-for-7 against San Antonio including a perfect 4-for-4 in the first period, which featured a pair of 5-on-3 power plays for the home team. Jon Gillies was stout between the pipes, turning away 27 of 30 shots faced in the road win.
GOALIES
W: Jon Gillies (30 shots, 27 saves)
OTL: Jared Coreau (31 shots, 27 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Kerby Rychel (2g), Second - Jordan Kyrou (1g,1a), Third - Samuel Blais (1g,1a)
Final Shots: STK - 31, SA - 30
Power Plays: STK - 1-4, SA - 1-7
- The Heat penalty kill came up big in the first period, going 4-for-4 including a pair of successful kills on San Antonio 5-on-3 power plays. Stockton finished the night 6-for-7 on the PK.
- Stockton's first goal came courtesy of Kerby Rychel, assists from Josh Healey and Andrew Mangiapane.
- Rychel's overtime game-winner was his second of the year and finished off his second multi-goal game of the season.
- Mangiapane scored a goal to tie the game at two in the third with 5:47 remaining in regulation with a blistering one-timer from the slot. It was his sixth multi-point game of the season with Stockton.
- Buddy Robinson claimed the game-tying goal with just 1:14 left, his second-straight game with a goal.
- Stockton is now 10-3-3-0 when scoring first.
- The Heat are now 5-4 in games decided in OT.
UP NEXT
Stockton returns to home ice following the All-Star Break on Friday, Feb. 1 as the team plays host to the San Jose Barracuda, the front end of a home-and-home with the divisional foe.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2019
- Rychel, Heat Snap Rampage Home Winning Streak - San Antonio Rampage
- Griffins Lead Central at Break After Rallying Past AHL's Top Team - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Win on the Road - San Diego Gulls
- Verhaeghe Nets Hat Trick, Game-Winner in 4-3 Crunch Win over Amerks - Syracuse Crunch
- Stars Home Streak Comes to An End against Gulls - Texas Stars
- Rychel Lifts Heat to Dramatic OT Win - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Head into Break with 4-3 Overtime Loss in Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Carter Hart Makes 33 Saves in Return to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Barracuda Earn Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss at Grand Rapids - San Jose Barracuda
- Wolf Pack Enter All-Star Break with a Loss - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bourque scores twice and adds an assist as Bridgeport heads into the all-star break with a win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Bears Enter All-Star Break with 4-2 Win over Laval - Hershey Bears
- Letestu Scores Game-Winner in Overtime as Monsters Outlast Wolves, 4-3 - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Escape with 5-4 Overtime Win over Devils - Binghamton Devils
- Penguins Defeat Devils in Overtime, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Enter All Star Break with 3-2 Comeback Win - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Rally Earns Point - Chicago Wolves
- Checkers Head into All-Star Break on High Note - Charlotte Checkers
- Bruins Rally Late to Top Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Make It Eight: Condors Sweep Tucson, 3-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Score Eight in Win over Moose - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee Thumps Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Eagles Recall Defenseman Kevin Davis from Utah - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Face San Antonio in Final Game Before All-Star Break - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Rocket at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Host Phantoms on Boy Scout Night - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Despite Bevy of Shots, Reign Blanked - Ontario Reign
- Martin Sets Franchise Record with 68-Save Shutout in 4-0 Win over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Coreau, Chimuelos Blank Gulls - San Antonio Rampage
- Late Rockford Rally Leads to Shootout Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Rally in Third for 3-2 Shootout Win over Comets - Rochester Americans
- Gulls Shutout, 4-0 - San Diego Gulls
- Starrett Stops 30 in Condors 3-1 Win over Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.