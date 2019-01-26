Rychel Lifts Heat to Dramatic OT Win

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Stockton Heat showcased their resilience in the final game before the All-Star Break, erasing a pair of third-period deficits before Kerby Rychel scored the game-winner with just one tick remaining in overtime for a 4-3 win Saturday in San Antonio. The win snapped a 12-game home ice win streak for the Rampage that dated back to December 8. Rychel finished the night with two points, one of two Heat skaters with multi-point efforts as he was joined by linemate Andrew Mangiapane, who had a goal and an assist on the night. The Heat got a big boost from their penalty kill, which went 6-for-7 against San Antonio including a perfect 4-for-4 in the first period, which featured a pair of 5-on-3 power plays for the home team. Jon Gillies was stout between the pipes, turning away 27 of 30 shots faced in the road win.

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (30 shots, 27 saves)

OTL: Jared Coreau (31 shots, 27 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Kerby Rychel (2g), Second - Jordan Kyrou (1g,1a), Third - Samuel Blais (1g,1a)

Final Shots: STK - 31, SA - 30

Power Plays: STK - 1-4, SA - 1-7

- The Heat penalty kill came up big in the first period, going 4-for-4 including a pair of successful kills on San Antonio 5-on-3 power plays. Stockton finished the night 6-for-7 on the PK.

- Stockton's first goal came courtesy of Kerby Rychel, assists from Josh Healey and Andrew Mangiapane.

- Rychel's overtime game-winner was his second of the year and finished off his second multi-goal game of the season.

- Mangiapane scored a goal to tie the game at two in the third with 5:47 remaining in regulation with a blistering one-timer from the slot. It was his sixth multi-point game of the season with Stockton.

- Buddy Robinson claimed the game-tying goal with just 1:14 left, his second-straight game with a goal.

- Stockton is now 10-3-3-0 when scoring first.

- The Heat are now 5-4 in games decided in OT.

UP NEXT

Stockton returns to home ice following the All-Star Break on Friday, Feb. 1 as the team plays host to the San Jose Barracuda, the front end of a home-and-home with the divisional foe.

