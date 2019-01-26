Heat Face San Antonio in Final Game Before All-Star Break

Saturday, January 26, 2019

Arena: AT&T Center

Date: Saturday, January 26, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch the game on AHLTV or by heading to Channel Brewing Company or Port City Bar & Grill. Stockton's radio call of the game is available on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat take on the San Antonio Rampage in the final game before the AHL's All-Star Break. The game comes on the heels of a 5-4 loss Friday to the Texas Stars in Austin and is the second meeting of the season between the Heat and Rampage. San Antonio won the lone prior game, 4-0 in Stockton on Nov. 3.

MANG MAKES AN IMPACT

Andrew Mangiapane was assigned to Stockton prior to the Texas trip and he didn't take long to leave an impression, scoring in the second period to tie the game at two goals apiece. Mangiapane had last played with the Heat on Nov. 27 at San Jose.

QUINE KEEPS SCORING

Alan Quine is red hot on the offensive end, coming into tonight's game with 16 points over the Heat's last nine games with seven goals and nine assists. The Heat's scoring leader is also on a five-game scoring stream with eight points (3g,5a) since Jan. 16 after an assist in Friday's game.

DEJA FOO

Spencer Foo's goal in the third period of Friday's game meant the comeback was on, the first of two scores for the visiting team in a span of 72 seconds. For Foo, the goal was his fifth in the last four games against Texas, fourth in the last three.

SHIPPING UP TO SPRINGFIELD

Curtis Lazar's All-Star Break plans will be put on hold as the forward will head to Springfield following Saturday's game to participate in the Lexus AHL All-Star Classic. The forward leads the Heat in game-winning goals and is third on the team in goals, fourth in assists and fourth in points.

IT'S ALL GRAVY

Tyler Graovac recorded his eighth multipoint game of the season with two assists Friday against Texas. He has tallied two points in each of the last three games in which he's scored.

