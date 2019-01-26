Heat Face San Antonio in Final Game Before All-Star Break
January 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Saturday, January 26, 2019
Arena: AT&T Center
Date: Saturday, January 26, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. PST
Broadcast: Watch the game on AHLTV or by heading to Channel Brewing Company or Port City Bar & Grill. Stockton's radio call of the game is available on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.
For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter (@AHLHeat). Stay tuned after the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game for a chance to win a puck signed by Ryan Lomberg.
TONIGHT
The Stockton Heat take on the San Antonio Rampage in the final game before the AHL's All-Star Break. The game comes on the heels of a 5-4 loss Friday to the Texas Stars in Austin and is the second meeting of the season between the Heat and Rampage. San Antonio won the lone prior game, 4-0 in Stockton on Nov. 3.
MANG MAKES AN IMPACT
Andrew Mangiapane was assigned to Stockton prior to the Texas trip and he didn't take long to leave an impression, scoring in the second period to tie the game at two goals apiece. Mangiapane had last played with the Heat on Nov. 27 at San Jose.
QUINE KEEPS SCORING
Alan Quine is red hot on the offensive end, coming into tonight's game with 16 points over the Heat's last nine games with seven goals and nine assists. The Heat's scoring leader is also on a five-game scoring stream with eight points (3g,5a) since Jan. 16 after an assist in Friday's game.
DEJA FOO
Spencer Foo's goal in the third period of Friday's game meant the comeback was on, the first of two scores for the visiting team in a span of 72 seconds. For Foo, the goal was his fifth in the last four games against Texas, fourth in the last three.
SHIPPING UP TO SPRINGFIELD
Curtis Lazar's All-Star Break plans will be put on hold as the forward will head to Springfield following Saturday's game to participate in the Lexus AHL All-Star Classic. The forward leads the Heat in game-winning goals and is third on the team in goals, fourth in assists and fourth in points.
IT'S ALL GRAVY
Tyler Graovac recorded his eighth multipoint game of the season with two assists Friday against Texas. He has tallied two points in each of the last three games in which he's scored.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2019
- Heat Face San Antonio in Final Game Before All-Star Break - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Rocket at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sound Tigers Host Phantoms on Boy Scout Night - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Despite Bevy of Shots, Reign Blanked - Ontario Reign
- Martin Sets Franchise Record with 68-Save Shutout in 4-0 Win over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Coreau, Chimuelos Blank Gulls - San Antonio Rampage
- Late Rockford Rally Leads to Shootout Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Rally in Third for 3-2 Shootout Win over Comets - Rochester Americans
- Gulls Shutout, 4-0 - San Diego Gulls
- Starrett Stops 30 in Condors 3-1 Win over Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.