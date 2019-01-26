Starrett Stops 30 in Condors 3-1 Win over Tucson
January 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - The Bakersfield Condors (23-15-2-1; 49pts) won their seventh straight, 3-1, over the Tucson Roadrunners (23-12-3-1; 50pts). G Shane Starrett stopped 30 shots, including 18 in the third period for his fifth straight win. Bakersfield is now a point behind Tucson for second in the division and they will wrap up the weekend against the Roadrunners at 2 p.m. PT on Saturday.
FIRST PERIOD
ROADRUNNERS GOAL: LW Giovanni Fiore (9th) off a turnover in the slot; Assist: Ullstrom; Time of goal: 16:05; TUC leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK - 8 , TUC - 9 SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Mitch Callahan (10th) followed up a centering pass at the top of the crease; Assists: Gust, Stanton; Time of goal: 3:40; Game tied, 1-1
CONDORS GOAL: RW Patrick Russell (10th) on a breakaway; Assists: Day, Gambardella; Time of goal: 7:03; BAK leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK- 9 , TUC - 4 THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (19th) blast from the right point; Assists: Day, Lagesson; Time of goal: 11:49; BAK leads, 3-1
SHOTS: BAK- 8, TUC - 18 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Starrett (BAK) 2. Day (BAK) 3. Fiore (TUC)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1; TUC - 0/3
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 25 ; TUC - 31
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (11-3-3; 31/30); TUC - Hill (6-3-0; 25/22)
RW Josh Currie has 12 points (9g-3a) over a seven-game point streak and goals in seven straight, extending his own team AHL record
LW Joe Gambardella has 5g-3a in five games
D Logan Day has eight assists in a five-game point streak
RW Patrick Russell has 3g-3a in a five-game point streak
G Shane Starrett has won his last five games
The Condors are in Tucson Saturday at 2 p.m. for the final game before the AHL All-Star Break
Scratches: Kulevich, Polei, McFarland, Christoffer, Vesel, Montoya
