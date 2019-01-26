Stars Home Streak Comes to An End against Gulls
January 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, met the Pacific Division's San Diego Gulls for the final time this season and came out on the wrong side of a 4-1 final score. The loss snapped the team's home point streak at 12 games (11-0-0-1).
San Diego's Coery Tropp got the first goal past Philippe Desrosiers 7:40 into the game. Tropp found some open space in front of the net and was there to tap a centering pass into the net for the opening goal. Two and a half minutes later, Ben Street doubled the Gulls lead with his first tally of the season. The deflection was his first of two goals in the game as the center recorded three points in the game.
The Stars came into the second period with a 5-on-3 penalty to kill and needed to hold off the Gulls attack. Not only did the Stars get the job done, but held San Diego without a power play goal in the entire 60 minutes. San Diego's penalty killers also come out strong, and kept Texas from scoring on the man advantage two times.
Seven minutes into the middle period, Jack Kopacka added on another goal for San Diego, leaving the Stars desperate for three goals. A minute and a half later, Joel L'Esperance scored what would be the lone goal for the Texas Stars. Samuel Laberge made a cross-ice pass to the rookie forward as he entered the zone uncovered. L'Esperance fired a blast from the top of the left circle over the shoulder of Kevin Boyle to cut the Gulls lead by one. The rookie now has 23 goals this season and is tied for the league lead with Grand Rapids' Chris Terry.
The final period began with a 3-1 score tipped in San Diego's favor despite the Stars pressure in the second. The score remained until Street net his second of the night with only four minutes of play left in the game. Desrosiers ended the night saving 28 of San Diego's 32 shots while his counterpart Boyle made 24 saves on 25 Stars shots.
Texas enters the All-Star break with 49 points and are fifth in the Central Division with 34 games left in the season. The Stars return for another game at home on Jan. 31 to face the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7:00 p.m.
3 Stars presented by Dahill Office Technology Corporation
Ben Street (SD)
Joel L'Esperance (TEX)
Corey Tropp (SD)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and continue their home-stand against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 7:00 p.m.
