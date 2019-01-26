Eagles Recall Defenseman Kevin Davis from Utah
January 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Davis from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. The 21 year-old rookie has notched one goal and six assists in 15 games with the Eagles this season. He has also generated one goal and 15 assists in 20 contests with Utah.
The Eagles continue their season-long, six-game road trip against the Ontario Reign at Citizens Business Bank Arena on Saturday, January 26th at 7:00pm MT.
Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).
