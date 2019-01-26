Gulls Shutout, 4-0

January 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls fell 4-0 to the San Antonio Rampage tonight at AT&T Center. The regulation loss marked San Diego's first in 11 games after setting an AHL season high with a 10-game road point streak from Dec. 14-Jan. 21 (7-0-1-2). Despite the setback, the Gulls have earned points in 16 of their last 18 games (13-2-1-2) and wins in 10 of their last 13 (10-2-1-0).

The Gulls will conclude their January schedule and a three-game road trip tomorrow, Jan. 26 at Texas (5 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jaycob Megna

On the game

I thought we got outworked. Credit to them, they worked all night, did a really good job in all three zone and took it to us.

On what went wrong

It seemed like the puck didn't want to bounce with us, we were losing battles, we just tried to dig ourselves out but nothing really seemed to work.

On takeaways from the game

Hopefully we come out tomorrow night, and we get another crack at it and put this one behind us.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

Early I thought we were OK. I thought they did a really good job of not letting us in that inside ice in the offensive zone It's one of those things where you have to be creative to get there and you have to have a will to get there. I thought we just complicated our game offensively.

