Martin Sets Franchise Record with 68-Save Shutout in 4-0 Win over Reign

ONTARIO, CA. - Colorado Eagles goaltender Spencer Martin stopped all 68 shots he faced to set a new Eagles regular season record for saves in a game, as Colorado defeated the Ontario Reign, 4-0 on Friday. Defenseman Mark Alt also made history, collecting Colorado's first AHL hat trick with a natural hat trick that included two power-play goals. Michael Joly and David Warsofsky each posted two assists in the win.

The Eagles would stave off some early pressure from Ontario and respond with the game's first goal when forward Tyson Jost swept home a rebound in the crease at the 13:48 mark of the first period. The goal was Jost's first as an Eagle and gave Colorado a 1-0 edge in the contest.

Heading into the second period, the Eagles would earn their first power play of the night and it would be the catalyst for Colorado's second goal of the contest. The tally would start with Ryan Graves sending a pass from the point to the left-wing circle, where Alt would step into a one-timer and blister a shot past Ontario goalie Cal Petersen. The goal would stretch the Eagles advantage to 2-0 at the 9:32 mark of the middle frame. It would be a second period that would see Martin face a lot of rubber, as the Reign fired 27 shots on net.

Leading 2-0 after 40 minutes of action, Colorado would see Ontario fire another 25 shots on goal in the third period. However, it would be the Eagles who would strike again when Alt raced down the ice on a power play and snapped a shot from the right circle that would light the lamp and extend Colorado's lead to 3-0 just 4:19 into the final frame.

The Reign would pull Petersen with just over four minutes remaining in the contest, but it would be Alt who would capitalize when he fired the puck from deep in his own zone into the vacant net to give the Eagles a 4-0 lead which they would hold to the final horn.

Colorado surrendered a regular season team-record 68 shots, while countering with 44 shots on goal. The Eagles finished the night going 2-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles continue their season-long, six-game road trip against the Ontario Reign at Citizens Business Bank Arena on Saturday, January 26th at 7:00pm MT.

