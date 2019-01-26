Penguins Escape with 5-4 Overtime Win over Devils

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils erased a three-goal deficit, but, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins came away with a 5-4 overtime win in front of 4,125 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

Former Binghamton Devils, Joe Blandisi, gave the Penguins a 1-0 less than a minute into the game. Blandisi forced a turnover at the blue line and beat goaltender Cory Schneider on a two-on-one rush with Anthony Angello. The goal was Blandisi's 10th of the year, unassisted, just 46 seconds into the game.

The Penguins took a two-goal lead on the power play at 17:05 on a shot from the point. Ethan Prow sent the puck through traffic, off the post, and in, for the 2-0 lead. The goal was Prow's 13th of the year and in extended his point streak to eight games with assists from Adam Johnson and Jean-Sebastian Dea.

Ryan Haggerty added to the Penguins' lead just 2:01 into the second. Haggerty took the puck in the left circle and fired a spinning shot on net that beat a screened Schneider

The two teams combined for five goals in the second period and it was a one-goal game heading to the third. Ryan Schmelzer got the Devils on the board 5:15 into the second on the power play. Nick Lappin set up Schmelzer wide open in front of the net and he beat goaltender Tristan Jarry for his eighth of the year from Lappin and Blake Pietila.

Adam Johnson got the three-goal lead for the Penguins back at 12:15 of the second. After a huge save by Schneider, the Devils couldn't clear the puck and Johnson tapped in his 14th of the season for a 4-1 lead. Assists were credited to Dea and Chris Summers.

The Devils then answered with two goals in four minutes to get within one. John Quenneville cleaned up in front of the net on the power play to slide the puck by the left leg pad of Jarry to decrease the deficit to 4-2. The power-play tally was Quenneville's 12th goal of the year from Lappin and Blake Pietila.

Pietila pulled Binghamton within one with 1:57 left in the period. In the right wing circle, Pietila turned and fired a shot on net that went by the right side of Jarry for his 15th of the year. Josh Jacobs and Kevin Rooney collected the assists and the Devils trailed 4-3 after two periods.

Early in the third period, Pietila sored his second of the night to tie the game at four. Pietila started a give-and-go with Quenneville and took the return pass, showed patience, and beat Jarry just 2:43 into the final frame.

In overtime, after the Devils couldn't convert on a three-on-one, Teddy Blueger beat Schneider to end the game at the 41 second mark.

