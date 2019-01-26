Letestu Scores Game-Winner in Overtime as Monsters Outlast Wolves, 4-3

January 26, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Chicago Wolves, 4-3, in overtime on Saturday night in front of 15,171 fans at The Q. With the win, the Monsters improve to 21-17-4-1 overall this season and with 47 points, sit alone in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Monsters got the scoring started in the opening period when Cleveland captain and AHL All-Star selection Nathan Gerbe potted his tenth goal of the season at 12:01 on feeds from Justin Scott and Tommy Cross to give the home team a 1-0 lead.

In the middle frame, Alex Broadhurst tied former Monster Mark Olver for fourth all-time in franchise goals with the 48th of his Cleveland career, an even-strength marker at 9:00 from Adam Clendening to extend the Monsters lead to 2-0.

Chicago got on the board early in the third period when Erik Brannstrom scored on the power-play 33 seconds into the final frame to cut into the Cleveland lead, 2-1. The Monsters answered shortly after when Kole Sherwood notched an even-strength finish of his own at 3:25 with assists from Ryan MacInnis and Eric Robinson to give Cleveland a 3-1 edge. Moments later, the Wolves quickly cut into the Monsters lead once again at 5:00 thanks to Jake Bischoff's even-strength scoring strike, shrinking the Monsters lead to 3-2. The Wolves pulled even, 3-3, late in the third period courtesy of a four-on-four tally from Tomas Hyka at 14:48.

Mark Letestu slammed home the game-winner 43 seconds into overtime, getting assists from Clendening and Gerbe to seal the Monsters' 4-3 home win.

Cleveland goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 20 of the 23 shots he faced to improve to 4-2-1 on the season, while Wolves netminder Max Lagace stopped 39 of the 43 shots he faced to drop to 9-6-3 on the year.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday road matchup versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins with full coverage, live from Mohegan Sun Arena, underway at 7:05 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Cleveland Monsters tickets for the hottest games of the year on sale now and start at only $10 per seat! Additionally, 2019-20 Monsters Hockey Club memberships, including the best seats for each game, the lowest ticket prices, exclusive year-round benefits and free gear are also on sale now. Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/holiday or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.