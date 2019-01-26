Despite Bevy of Shots, Reign Blanked

The Ontario Reign had a season-high 68 shots on goal, but were bested by a 68-save shutout from Colorado goaltender Spencer Martin in a 4-0 defeat on Friday evening at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Forwards Mike Amadio and Matt Luff led the Reign with eight shots on goal apiece, while goaltender Cal Petersen made 40 saves in the loss.

Date: January 25, 2019

Venue: Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

Attendance: 7,827

ONT Record: (12-20-4-2)

COL Record: (20-16-3-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 0 -- 0

COL 1 1 2 -- 4

Shots PP

ONT 68 0/4

COL 43 2/3

Three Stars:

1) COL - Spencer Martin

2) COL - Mark Alt

3) COL - Michael Joly

GWG: Tyson Jost (1)

W: Spencer Martin (5-6-2)

L: Cal Petersen (4-9-3)

Next Game: Saturday, January 26 vs. Colorado, 6:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario, CA

