Solar Bears Food Festival Presented by Publix Returns on Saturday, February 1
December 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to announce the team's Food Festival presented by Publix, which will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025 from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game that evening against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Kia Center.
The following vendors are set to participate in the Solar Bears Food Festival:
Chick-Fil-A
Double O's Coffee
JJ'S Fresh from Scratch
KFC
Monster Energy
Noodles and Co.
PDQ
Planet Smoothie
Publix
QDOBA
Skyline Chili
Sonnys BBQ
Stanky Sauce
Tavern On Church
Your Pie Pizza
* Food Fest Vendor List is subject to change
FULL SEASON TICKET MEMBERS HAVE FOOD FEST INCLUDED!
Non-full season ticket members will receive a link to purchase an "add-on" ticket for food fest later this week.
To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Everblades game. Fans can purchase a ticket for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game by visiting orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest.
Purchase your ticket package for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game vs. Florida Everblades on Saturday, Feb. 1
