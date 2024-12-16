Solar Bears Food Festival Presented by Publix Returns on Saturday, February 1

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to announce the team's Food Festival presented by Publix, which will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025 from 4-6:30 p.m. prior to the team's 7 p.m. game that evening against the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center. The Food Festival will take place on Church Street in front of Kia Center.

The following vendors are set to participate in the Solar Bears Food Festival:

Chick-Fil-A

Double O's Coffee

JJ'S Fresh from Scratch

KFC

Monster Energy

Noodles and Co.

PDQ

Planet Smoothie

Publix

QDOBA

Skyline Chili

Sonnys BBQ

Stanky Sauce

Tavern On Church

Your Pie Pizza

* Food Fest Vendor List is subject to change

FULL SEASON TICKET MEMBERS HAVE FOOD FEST INCLUDED!

Non-full season ticket members will receive a link to purchase an "add-on" ticket for food fest later this week.

To gain entry to the Food Festival, fans must present a valid event ticket and ticket for the Solar Bears vs. Everblades game. Fans can purchase a ticket for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game by visiting orlandosolarbearshockey.com/foodfest.

Purchase your ticket package for the Food Festival and Solar Bears game vs. Florida Everblades on Saturday, Feb. 1

