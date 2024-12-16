Americans Weekly

December 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









JC Brassard of the Allen Americans in the middle of the action against the Indy Fuel

(Allen Americans, Credit: Indy Fuel) JC Brassard of the Allen Americans in the middle of the action against the Indy Fuel(Allen Americans, Credit: Indy Fuel)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (7-10-5), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), were swept by the state of Indiana this past weekend, dropping two games to Fort Wayne, and one to Indy. The Americans play four games this week. Three against the Wichita Thunder starting on Wednesday night. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!

Last Week's Record: 0-2-1

Overall record: 7-10-5

Last Week's Results:

Friday, December 13th Americans 0 at Indy 6 Final

Saturday, December 14th Allen 2 at Fort Wayne 8 Final

Sunday, December 15th Allen 3 at Fort Wayne 4 Final OT

-- Upcoming Games --

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Opponent: Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, December 20, 2024

Opponent: Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, December 21, 2024

Opponent: Wichita Thunder

Time: 6:05 PM CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, December 22, 2024

Opponent: Tulsa Oilers

Time: 3:05 PM CST

Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (11) Easton Brodzinski (Tied for fourth in the league)

Assists - (14) Brayden Watts

Points - (22) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (4) Easton Brodzinski

Power Play Assists - (8) Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman

Game Winning Goals - (2) Brayden Watts and Kyle Crnkovic

First Goal - (3) Easton Brodzinski and Spencer Asuchak

Insurance Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Mark Duarte, Quinn Warmuth and Easton Brodzinski

Penalty Minutes - (33) Artyom Kulakov

Plus/Minus - (2) Hudson Wilson

Shots on Goal - (60) Easton Brodzinski

Points per game (1.00) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.898) Anson Thornton

Goals against average (4.03) Anson Thornton

Goalie Wins - (4) Dylan Wells

Americans Notables:

- The Americans are on a six-game losing streak.

- The Americans face Wichita three straight times this week.

- Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts are tied with 10 power play points each.

- Anson Thornton is tied for second overall in the ECHL with eight losses.

- Allen is 2-5-0 in overtime games.

- Allen is 5-3-3 when scoring first.

- Allen is 0-2-1 against the Central Division this season.

- The Americans power play dropped from fourth overall to 10th. (20.0%)

- Allen's penalty kill is 22nd overall at 78.8 %.

- Opponents are outscoring the Americans 33-16 in the third period.

- Allen is allowing just over four goals per game. (4.14)

This Week's Schedule

Monday, December 16, 2024

Travel Day

Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Practice: 10:30 AM CST

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST

Game vs Wichita: 7:10 PM CST

Thursday, December 19, 2024

Practice: 10:30 AM CST

Friday, December 20, 2024

Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST

Game vs Wichita: 7:10 PM CST

Saturday, December 21, 2024

Game at Wichita, 6:05 PM CST

Sunday, December 22, 2024

Game at Tulsa, 3:05 PM CST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.