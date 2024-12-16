Americans Weekly
December 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
JC Brassard of the Allen Americans in the middle of the action against the Indy Fuel
(Allen Americans, Credit: Indy Fuel)
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (7-10-5), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), were swept by the state of Indiana this past weekend, dropping two games to Fort Wayne, and one to Indy. The Americans play four games this week. Three against the Wichita Thunder starting on Wednesday night. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS!
Last Week's Record: 0-2-1
Overall record: 7-10-5
Last Week's Results:
Friday, December 13th Americans 0 at Indy 6 Final
Saturday, December 14th Allen 2 at Fort Wayne 8 Final
Sunday, December 15th Allen 3 at Fort Wayne 4 Final OT
-- Upcoming Games --
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Opponent: Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, December 20, 2024
Opponent: Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Opponent: Wichita Thunder
Time: 6:05 PM CST
Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Opponent: Tulsa Oilers
Time: 3:05 PM CST
Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (11) Easton Brodzinski (Tied for fourth in the league)
Assists - (14) Brayden Watts
Points - (22) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (4) Easton Brodzinski
Power Play Assists - (8) Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman
Game Winning Goals - (2) Brayden Watts and Kyle Crnkovic
First Goal - (3) Easton Brodzinski and Spencer Asuchak
Insurance Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak, Mark Duarte, Quinn Warmuth and Easton Brodzinski
Penalty Minutes - (33) Artyom Kulakov
Plus/Minus - (2) Hudson Wilson
Shots on Goal - (60) Easton Brodzinski
Points per game (1.00) Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.898) Anson Thornton
Goals against average (4.03) Anson Thornton
Goalie Wins - (4) Dylan Wells
Americans Notables:
- The Americans are on a six-game losing streak.
- The Americans face Wichita three straight times this week.
- Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts are tied with 10 power play points each.
- Anson Thornton is tied for second overall in the ECHL with eight losses.
- Allen is 2-5-0 in overtime games.
- Allen is 5-3-3 when scoring first.
- Allen is 0-2-1 against the Central Division this season.
- The Americans power play dropped from fourth overall to 10th. (20.0%)
- Allen's penalty kill is 22nd overall at 78.8 %.
- Opponents are outscoring the Americans 33-16 in the third period.
- Allen is allowing just over four goals per game. (4.14)
This Week's Schedule
Monday, December 16, 2024
Travel Day
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Practice: 10:30 AM CST
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST
Game vs Wichita: 7:10 PM CST
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Practice: 10:30 AM CST
Friday, December 20, 2024
Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST
Game vs Wichita: 7:10 PM CST
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Game at Wichita, 6:05 PM CST
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Game at Tulsa, 3:05 PM CST
