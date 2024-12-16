Americans Acquire Colin Jacobs from Worcester

ECHL



(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Colin Jacobs with the Allen Americans(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, announced a two-player trade today sending forward Ryan Mahshie to the Worcester Railers, in exchange for DFW Metroplex native Colin Jacobs.

Colin Jacobs played in 39 games for the Americans last season and had 15 points (7 goals and 8 assists).

The former Buffalo Sabres draft pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft played in 20 games for Worcester this season and had three points (2 goals and 1 assist).

Ryan Mahshie heads to the Railers after playing in 11 games for Allen this season where he had one point (1 goal and 0 assists). This is the second time he has been traded this season. He was acquired from Orlando in early December.

The Americans are back to work on Wednesday night when they host the Wichita Thunder at 7:10 PM CST.

