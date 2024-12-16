Worcester Railers HC Trade for Forwards Ryan Mahshie and Matt Boudens

December 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that the team has traded for forward Ryan Mahshie from the Allen Americans in exchange for forward Colin Jacobs. The team has also brought in forward Matt Boudens to complete the future considerations deal which sent forward Keeghan Howdeshell to the Cincinnati Cyclones on August 2nd.

Mahshie, 25, comes to Worcester after having played in 19 games this season between the Orlando Solar Bears and the Allen Americans. He has one goal to go with six penalty minutes to start the season. Mahshie joined the Orlando Solar Bears for 12 games during the 2023-24 season after the conclusion of his final collegiate hockey season at the University of Connecticut. He had one goal for Orlando at the end of the 23-24 campaign.

Prior to his professional career, Mahshie played four seasons of collegiate hockey between Rensselaer Polytech. Institute and the University of Connecticut. During his time with RPI, the 6'3", 209lb forward had 45 points (24G, 21A) in 85 games, along with 14 penalty minutes. The Stoney Creek, ON native had five points (2G, 3A) in 21 games at UConn to close his college career.

Boudens, 31, joins Worcester from the Cincinnati Cyclones, where he played in 20 games to start the 2024-25 season, recording one goal and 59 penalty minutes. The Pembroke, ON native is in his sixth season of professional hockey, having split time between the AHL and ECHL. In 47 AHL games between the Chicago Wolves and the Henderson Silver Knights, He has six assists to go with 79 penalty minutes. In 199 ECHL games, Boudens has 78 points (32G, 46A) to go with 420 penalty minutes. He has made stops in Cincinnati, Savannah, and Fort Wayne in the ECHL. Boudens won the 2020-21 Kelly Cup Championship with the Fort Wayne Komets, notching eight points (3G, 5A) in 13 playoff games.. Boudens was a captain in each Fort Wayne and Savannah.

Prior to professional hockey, the 5'11", 194lb forward played five seasons of collegaite hockey with the University of New Brunswick. In college, Boudens had 64 points (17G, 47A) in 135 games to go with 309 penalty minutes.

