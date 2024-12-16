Thunder Adds Four to Front Office Staff

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the hiring of four new staff members to the Front Office.

Jenna Opial comes to the Thunder to take over as the Director of Merchandise and Community Relations. Last year, she worked for the Aberdeen IronBirds as an Operations and Merchandise Intern. Opial also worked for the Toledo Walleye as a Promotions Intern during the 2023-24 season. She studied at Bowling Green State University and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Opial has worked in retail and merchandising for many years and decided to combine her passion for merchandise and her passion for sports to take on this position.

Parker Brueck joins the Thunder as an Account Executive focusing on Season Ticket Memberships. He recently graduating from the University of Iowa. A native of Urbandale, Iowa, Brueck graduated with a degree in Sport and Recreation Management with a concentration in PR/Communications. He also also earned an Event Management Certificate. Brueck has been involved in sports his whole life, having worked with the University of Iowa football team. He spent time in San Diego with numerous organizations such as the San Diego Wave FC, the USWNT, The Farmers Insurance Open, etc. as I helped consulting for potential corporate sponsorships.

Alyssa Luckey joins the Thunder as an Account Executive focusing on Group Sales after starting out as an intern. The Goddard, Kansas native is currently a senior at Wichita State University and will graduate in the summer of 2025. She is studying to earn her bachelor's degree in Sports and Leadership Studies with the focus in Sports Management. Luckey was with a senior living community for six years before coming to the Thunder and gained a ton of management experience.

Alex Gallegos also joins the Thunder as an Account Executive focusing on Group Sales after beginning out as an intern. A native of Forgan, Oklahoma, Gallegos is attending Wichita State University with a focus in Sports Management. She is following her passion for sports, having played basketball all throughout high school.

Wichita continues its five-game road trip on Wednesday night in Texas against Allen.

Our next home game is another QuikTrip Buy In on Saturday, December 21. Head over to any Wichita-area QT location to get your complimentary voucher that can be redeemed for an upper-level ticket. Fans can upgrade into the lower level for a small fee. Fans can also get their buy in vouchers online.

