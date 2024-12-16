Black Recalled by Charlotte
December 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the Charlotte Checkers have recalled goaltender Cooper Black.
Black, 23, has appeared in two games with the Ghost Pirates this season, posting a 2-0 record with a goals-against average of 2.37 and a save percenatage of .907. He most recently made 34 saves in Savannah's 3-2 overtime win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.
The 6-foot-8 netminder is 2-1-1 with the Checkers in 2024-25; Black recorded his first pro shutout on November 30 against the Iowa Wild, stopping 23 shots.
The Alpena, MI, native played two seasons at Dartmouth College, playing in 60 games, recording a 2.82 GAA and a SV% of .904. He was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team following his freshman season in 2022-23 and earned Second All-Star Team honors in 2023-24. Black signed a contract with the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers on April 2, 2024.
