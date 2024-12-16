Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 9

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-2-0-1 for the ninth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers hosted the Reading Royals on Wednesday before hosting the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday and Saturday. Worcester lost 5-2 on Wednesday, lost 5-3 on Friday, and lost 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, December 11 vs. Reading Royals | 5-2 L

The Railers got goals from Cole Donhauser and Griffin Luce. Lou-Felix Denis, Ryan Leibold, Shane Sellar, Matt Brown and Matt Miller scored for Reading. The Royals got strong goaltending from Vinnie Purpura. He is one of what seems to be many goalies who play well against Worcester. Purpura is 7-0-1 versus the Railers in his career and has won each of his last five starts against them. The visitors owned the first period as they outscored Worcester, 2-0, and outshot the Railers by 15-6.

Friday, December 13 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 5-3 L

Worcester lost again Friday night, 5-3, to the Trois-Rivieres Lions. After a dreary effort against Reading Wednesday night the Railers showed a lot more intensity. They fell behind, 4-1, and almost came back. The last goal was an empty netter. The Railers engaged in two real fights, not hold-me-back events, and one of them involved Jordan Kaplan. He also scored a goal and assisted on another. It marked the Railers' first Gordie Howe Hat Trick since March 19, 2022 when Mitchell Balmas had one here versus Newfoundland. The other bout was probably the best in the DCU Center since the Yanick Turcotte days. Kolby Johnson won it, as he staggered Mathieu Boislard with a right to the temple at 2:32 of the first period.

Saturday, December 14 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 3-2 SOL

The goal scorers were Justin Kaplan and Matthew Kopperud for Worcester while the Lions got two goals from Cormier. The first was from Xavier Cormier, the second from Tommy Cormier. Alex Beaucage had the only shootout goal. It was a good goaltending night both ways. Zachary Emond made 39 saves for the Lions. Michael Bullion, who had been in a slump, stopped 23 and made the save of the night early in the third period. He stopped Logan Nijhoff on a penalty shot at 2:31. The period was Bullion's best as he also made some big saves late to keep the score at 2-2.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, December 21 vs. Maine Mariners | 6:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, December 22 vs. Maine Mariners | 3:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Jordan Kaplan has 18 points in his last 19 games.

Anthony Repaci is tied for the league lead in power play goals (6) and leads the league in power play points (12).

Repaci is second in the league in shots at 110.

Matthew Kopperud is second among rookies in power play goals (4), and first in power play points with (9).

Connor Welsh is fifth among defensemen in power play points (8).

With his goal on Friday, Griffin Luce has set a career high in goals (4).

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 9-14-1-2 on the season.

The Railers still have eight games left with the Lions but do not play them again until March 7 in Quebec.

The Railers are 9th in the ECHL in shots for per game at 31.65.

Worcester is 12th in the ECHL in penalty minutes per game (13.54).

The Railers are 5-0-1-1 when leading after two periods.

