ECHL Transactions - December 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 16, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Noah Dorey, D

Reading:

Don Olivieri, D

Tulsa:

Jacob Goldowski, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

delete Ryan Mahshie, F traded to Worcester

Cincinnati:

add Curtis Hall, F assigned by Cleveland

add Justin Vaive, F activated from reserve

delete Tristan Ashbrook, F loaned to Iowa Wild

delete Zachary Tsekos, F playing rights traded to Kansas City

delete Robert Carpenter, F playing rights traded to Kansas City

delete Matt Boudens, F traded to Worcester

delete Matt Murphy, D traded to Tahoe

Florida:

delete Jeremie Biakabutuka, D recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Fort Wayne:

delete Yannick Turcotte, F loaned to Chicago Wolves

Idaho:

add Stanislav Demin, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Stanislav Demin, D placed on reserve

delete Tomas Sholl, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor MacEachern, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

add Bennett Stockdale, F acquired from Maine 12/14

delete Bennett Stockdale, F placed on reserve

delete Jake Willets, D suspended by Indy

Kansas City:

add Zachary Tsekos, F playing rights acquired from Cincinnati

add Robert Carpenter, F cplaying rights acquired from Cincinnati

delete Pascal Laberge, F traded to Cincinnati

Orlando:

delete Cory Dennis, D traded to Maine

Reading:

add Robbie Stucker, D returned from bereavement leave

Tahoe:

delete Elijah Vilio, D traded to Cincinnati

delete Chris Dodero, F traded to Cincinnati

Toledo:

add Carter Gylander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

delete Gage Alexander, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Colin Jacobs, F activated from reserve

delete William Provost, F placed on reserve

delete Colin Jacobs, F traded to Allen

