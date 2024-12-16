Komets Heat up for the Holidays
December 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - After three wins last weekend, the Komets have pulled even with the Iowa Heartlanders for second place in the Central Division with a mark of 14-7-1 for 29 points. Entering the week, the club is six points back of first-place Toledo. The Komets have played three fewer games than the Walleye.
ECHL STANDINGS
Last week's results
Fri. 12/13 @ Bloomington FW 2 - BLM 1 W
Sat.12/14 vs Allen FW 8 - ALN 2 W
Sun.12/15 vs Allen FW 4 - ALN 3 OTW
About last week -
On Friday, the Komets traveled to Bloomington for the first time this season. Nick Deakin-Poot scored his second goal of the season, and the only goal of the period, at 11:23 to give the Komets the lead. After a scoreless second period, Alex Aleardi scored at 5:24 of the third to give the Komets a 2-0 advantage. Bloomington got on the board at 16:53, but goaltender Brett Brochu shut the door on the Bison for the rest of the third period, leading to his seventh win of the season. Brochu finished with 27 saves.
On Saturday, the Komets exploded for eight goals for an 8-2 romp over the Allen Americans at the Coliseum. Alex Swetlikoff, Jack Gorniak, Nick Deakin-Poot, Alex Aleardi and Jack Dugan all found the back of the net in the first period to give the Komets a 5-0 lead. The Americans attempted a comeback in the second period with two scores while blanking the Komets. In the third, Nolan Volcan, Dustyn McFaul and Anthony Petruzzelli all scored to complete the scoring. Brett Brochu won in goal, making 31 saves.
On Sunday, the K's finished their two-game set with Allen, with the Americans scoring the game's first two goals. Jack Dugan got the Komets on the board in the second period, scoring on a breakaway for his fourth goal. In the third period, Yanick Turcotte set up Anthony Petruzzelli for his eighth-season goal at 5:36 to tie the game. Dugan gave the Komets their first lead of the game with a second strike one minute later. Late in the frame, goaltender Anson Thornton headed to the bench for the extra skater, and the Americans promptly scored at 17:49 to tie the game, and eventually send the contest to overtime. In the extra frame, Dugan caught a pass from Jack Gorniak and scored this third of the game to give the Komets a 4-3 win. Connor Ungar got the win, making 20 saves.
Komet streaks-
Points: 3 games, Rees (3a), 2 games, Dugan (3g, 1a), 2 games, Mayhew (4a), 2 games, Petruzzelli (2g, 1a), 2 games, Gorniak (1g, 1a)
Goals: 2 games, Dugan (4g), 2 games, Petruzzelli (2g)
Assists: 3 games, Rees (3a), 2 games, Mayhew (4a), 3 games,
Home Points: 3 games, Rees (3a), 2 games, Dugan (3g, 1a), 2 games, Mayhew (4a), 2 games, Petruzzelli (2g, 1a), 2 games, Aleardi (1g, 1a), 2 games, Gorniak (1g, 1a)
Home Goals: 2 games, Dugan (4g), 2 games, Mayhew (4a), 2 games, Petruzzelli (2g)
Home Assists: 3 games, Rees (3a)
Road Points: 3 games, Gorniak (1g, 3a)
Road Goals:
Road Assists:
Wins (goaltender): 2, Brochu, 1, Ungar
Komet leaders-
Points: 23 - Mayhew (3g, 20a)
Goals: 10 - Aleardi
Assists: 20 - Mayhew
Power Play Goals: 4 - Tufto
Short-Handed Goals: 1 -- Gorniak
Game Winning Goals: 4 - Aleardi
Shots: 68 - Corcoran
PIM: 92 - Turcotte
Plus/Minus: +10 - Aleardi
Home Points: 13 - Dugan
Home Goals: 5 - Tufto, Aleardi
Home Assists: 10 - Mayhew
Road Points: 11 - Mayhew
Road Goals: 5 - Keppen, Aleardi
Road Assists: 9 - Tufto, Mayhew
Goaltenders
Appearances: 13 - Brochu
Wins: 8 - Brochu
Saves: 348 - Brochu
Goals against Avg: 2.45 - Brochu
Save percentage: .918 - Brochu
Special K's- The Komets skated short-handed 10 times last week and did not give up a goal. The club had seven power play opportunities, scoring once.
Next week - The Komets will host Indy on Friday, before heading down the highway to face the Fuel on Saturday.
Icing the puck - Saturday, the Komets had eight different skaters score goals for the first time since a 9-3 win versus Wichita on February 18, 2018. The Komets also had three unassisted goals in Saturday's win against Allen. The last time the club registered three unassisted goals was March 4, 2005, in a 7-2 win at Elmira. Jack Gorniak's short-handed goal on Saturday was the team's first of the season. Chase Bertholet notched his first career pro assist on Saturday. Jack Dugan's hat trick in Sunday's win was the first of the season for the Komets and Dugan's third of his pro career. The team is 9-1-1 in one-goal games. The Komets have killed off 13 straight power plays. With two assists on Sunday, Justin Taylor now has 271 in his ECHL career.
Upcoming Promotions
Friday, December 20: Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.
Remedy Live Mental Health Awareness Night: Staff from Remedy LIVE attending the game and available to speak about services within their organization and bringing more awareness to the importance of mental health.
Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays: Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you buy-one-get one free tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.
